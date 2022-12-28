ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Native Launches LAMIK, First Black Owned Clean Makeup Line In Ulta Beauty

By @IndiaMonee
FOXY 107.1-104.3
FOXY 107.1-104.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MJnrU_0jxgqjPU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkWib_0jxgqjPU00

Source: Kim Roxie / Kim Roxie

Kim Roxie has given beauty its own definition with her clean cosmetics line, LAMIK. The Houston native began LAMIK (pronounced La-Meek) after falling in love with makeup while working at the counter.  After graduating from her HBCU, Clark Atlanta University , she focused on brows and opened up her own shop servicing black women and their beauty needs.  Roxie worked her own makeup for 14 years, and once she decided to close her doors, she knew that products were next.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LAMIK Beauty | Clean Cosmetics (@lamikbeauty)

What makes LAMIK Beauty different is that Roxie focused on making non-toxic makeup for black women. Roxie spent time with LAMIK, which is an acronym for Love and Makeup In Kindness, making sure that the products used to create her line were clean. “I started Lamik because I suffered from Alopecia, and I couldn’t find anything on the market that catered to my needs. My clients are women like me who share similar stories of not feeling seen by the cosmetics industry,” said Roxie. “This is a win for not just me but for every other small black-owned business because it tells major corporations and retailers that we have buying power. “ LAMIK can be found in Ulta Beauty, JC Penney, Home Shopping Network, and
its website .

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

New Year joy as first 2023 babies born in the Houston area

HOUSTON — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 in the Houston area was welcomed at Woman’s Hospital of Texas. Baby Adam was welcomed into the world at 12:28 a.m. The little guy could not wait to get the New Year started as he arrived a few days before his original due date of Jan. 12.
HOUSTON, TX
1053rnb.com

The Salt & Pepper Gang Of Houston Is Teaching Black Boys How To Be Distinguished Gentlemen

16 men in Houston are using their style and manhood to inspire the youth to be distinguished men through mentorship and community service. Founder Mr. Rico Davis describes The Salt and Pepper Gang as a group of distinguished gentlemen that focuses on fashion, health, and being mentors to the youth. Davis shared his history of community service by speaking at colleges, high schools, homeless shelters, and even juvenile detention centers which inspired the creation of the group.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Pop-up sober nightclub opening in Houston to ring in new year

HOUSTON — If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve sober, then Houston has a spot for you. Houston's "Sober Eve" is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. It's a pop-up event at the Railway Heights Market where anyone could go to party and ring in the New Year, minus the alcoholic beverages.
HOUSTON, TX
Complex

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Hosts Houston Toy Drive for 1,000 Families

On Christmas Eve, Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation hosted a toy drive in Houston for 1,000 families. The third annual Winter Wonderland and Toy Drive, the musician and several members of his family gave out toys in the neighborhood of Sunnyside. In addition to the toys, they also gifted Roku TVs and pairs of his recent Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP ‘Black Phantom’ sneakers. The shoes launched earlier this month, and came in a mostly black colorway that saw him iterate on his popular collab with Nike.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Ultimate Sale Actually Happens In January — Everything You Need to Know About the Tri-Delta Shopping Bonanza

The 2022 Sale Leadership team: Dee Dee Robinson, K.D. Askins Jones, Lindsey Miller, Courtney Baker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) There are Black Friday sales and Christmas Eve Sales and post-Christmas sales but none can beat the Sale Houston, sponsored by Houston Tri-Delta Philanthropies Inc. with proceeds directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center. With eight January sales in the history books, the event has raised more than $1.6 million overall.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Fake $100 Target gift cards left on cars in Rosenberg

HOUSTON - Some shoppers say they found what looks like $100 dollar Target gift cards on their cars when they left a Target in Rosenberg, but the store says it's not from them. These plastic cards say, "If your lucky numbers match, you are a winner" and list prizes including one million dollars, a Royal Caribbean cruise, and a new LG TV.
HOUSTON, TX
getnews.info

Discover Why This Man Is The Most Sought-After Real Estate Agent In Houston

As a Peruvian Mechanical Engineer, Alberto Ortecho worked for many years overseas for different oil services companies in the Middle East. After the impacts of COVID-19, He decided to take a leap of faith and move to the United States in 2020. With his savings from working in the oil industry, he invested in learning about real estate and began investing in properties across Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Clarence Walker

Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local Programs

Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local Nonprofits in HoustonPhoto byTexans. Do you own a nonprofit in the Houston, Texas area? If so, you may not need to look outside the state to grab funds that's already available here in the Bayou City. Many times the heads of nonprofit organizations reach out to grant funders around the nation to fund their operations to stay the course and to keep helping needy people at no charge. But here in Houston the 'Inspire Change Grant Fund' provides sizeable amounts of funding for local nonprofits in Houston.The National Football League started the Inspire Change in 2019, showcasing the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the league to create positive change in communities across the country. Working together with the Players Coalition, NFL teams and the league office continue to support programs and initiatives that reduce barriers to opportunity, with a focus on three priority areas:
HOUSTON, TX
getnews.info

Award-winning Cypress based property damage restoration company now extending 24/7 Emergency Water Damage Restoration to Houston

Property Damage Restoration Services is providing all-in-one property damage restoration services in Houston and that too with 24/7 emergency assistance. Cypress, TX – December 31, 2022 – Property Damage Restoration Services is pleased to announce that they have recently extended their service area and will now be offering 24/7 Emergency Water Damage Restoration services in the Houston region. The Cypress-based award-winning restoration company will also be offering additional restoration and cleaning services to their Houston clients, such as fire damage restoration, carpet cleaning, and roofing services. Added to residential properties, Property Damage Restoration caters to commercial properties as well.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven

5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

New Year's: Black-eyed peas jambalaya recipe

HOUSTON - There are so many traditions people are planning to do for New Year's Eve, but this one is at the top of the list. Plus it's delicious!. It's a Southern tradition said to bring good luck in the new year: eating black-eyed peas. But in this recipe, there's a twist to it. Instead, it's black-eyed pea jambalaya.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Would you carry my bag out to the car

I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
HOUSTON, TX
FOXY 107.1-104.3

FOXY 107.1-104.3

423
Followers
1K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of the Triangle

 https://foxync.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy