Yeshiva University’s Ground-Breaking Clinical Trial Shows Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy Reduces Migraine-Related Disability

Dr. Jeremy Barnett Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors Available Now
New York Critical Care Doctor Jeremy Barnett Launches Scholarship Fund. Applications for the Dr. Jeremy Barnett Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors are now being accepted. This is a scholarship that assists in providing much-needed funds to deserving students who are focusing on the lengthy but satisfying journey of aspiring to be future medical practitioners for the upcoming generation. The scholarship is open to current university and college students pursuing a medical course as well as high school students who wish to attend a university and pursue a medical course. A star student will receive a $1000 scholarship to cover education and tuition costs. All the interested candidates must take part in a short essay contest answering the given question. Along with the essay, eligible students are requested to submit their official names, active telephone numbers, GPA, personal Bio, name of university currently enrolled in, name of high school, and the graduation date and email addresses. All the submissions should be done no later than June 15, 2023. On July 15, 2022, the star student and the scholarship winner will be announced.
Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie, who died by suicide, likely sank 'deeper and deeper into a coma': expert
Ivy League student Misrach Ewunetie, who took a fatal dose of antidepressants, likely felt as though she was drifting off to sleep, according to a former medical examiner.
NBC New York
NYC Hospitals on Notice: Nurses Set to Strike Second Week of January
Nurses at a number of New York City's private hospitals are set to go on strike next month, a move that could turn the current "tridemic" into a full-blown crisis. Hospital sources tell News 4 that the nurses union has notified management at eight hospitals of their intention to strike in 10 days, starting Jan. 9. The move follows a ballot box vote to authorize a strike ahead of their contracts expiring on Dec. 31.
Psychologist explains how to combat seasonal affective disorder
NEW YORK (PIX11)- As the winter weather begins to settle in, this time of year can depressing for those with seasonal affective disorder or SAD. Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons. It usually starts in the fall and continues into the winter months. Thea Gallagher, a clinical […]
stljewishlight.org
Hasidic schools are exploiting special education funding, says latest New York Times probe of yeshivas
(JTA) — Hasidic schools in New York are taking advantage of a policy designed to make special education more widely available by siphoning public funding for other purposes, according to an investigation published Thursday by the New York Times. Private companies serving Hasidic and Orthodox schools are now collecting...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
New York City Government Lifts Residency Requirements for Some Lawyer Positions Amid Shortage
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. Confronted with a new challenge in hiring in a post-pandemic, hybrid-work world, New York City is returning to a longstanding approach to attracting talent – lifting residency requirements for particularly difficult to recruit positions.
Nurses strike possible as experts predict tripledemic spike
NEW YORK -- Thousands of nurses are days away from potentially going on strike in New York as hospitals are preparing for another influx in tripledemic cases following the holidays.Nancy Hagans is a registered nurse at Maimonides Medical Center and president of the New York State Nurses Association. The union represents 17,000 nurses across 12 private sector hospitals in New York City."Do you foresee the nurses going on strike?" CBS2's Ali Bauman asked. "It's really not up to us. It's up to the bosses," Hagans said.The union just voted overwhelmingly to go on strike if the hospitals cannot agree to a...
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In 8 NY Counties In Latest Tracker Report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in eight New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities…
2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV
As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
Staten Island University Hospital offering paid summer internship program for college students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island University Hospital is offering a paid summer internship to current college students looking for experience in the health-care sector. The Executive Healthcare Internship (EHI) is open to current college undergraduate juniors and seniors with ties to the Staten Island community. Interns will get...
Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume
Kate Anderson on December 29, 2022 Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is being investigated by federal and local prosecutors after a New York Times investigation showed the future congressman lied about his resume. The Times report revealed that Santos had lied about attending multiple universities, his work history, his Jewish heritage, and some of his financial dealings over the past week. It has been reported that prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, and Nassau County, New York, are investigating Santos’ background and financial history. Anne Donnelly, the Nassau County district attorney, opened an investigation on Wednesday, according to Newsweek. The post Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume appeared first on Shore News Network.
CNBC
The most expensive ZIP codes in New York and Los Angeles
Homes cost more than $4 million in the most expensive in greater New York- and Los Angeles-area neighborhoods, with Sagaponack, New York, leading the pack, according to an analysis that compared the nation's two largest metropolises. The median price for a home in the tony Hamptons enclave costs $6,972,500, according...
Anti-LGBTQ demonstrators face off with counter protesters at Queens Drag Story Hour
Anti-LGBTQ demonstrators gathered outside the Queens Public Library at Jackson Heights on Thursday to protest a Drag Story Hour event. The roughly 30 demonstrators were met by about 150 counter protesters.
‘Scared the hell out of me’: Well-known Staten Island lawyer ID’d by facial recognition, booted from Radio City
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An injury attorney on Staten Island learned recently that he, like others in his field, has been banned from MSG Entertainment venues due to an ongoing lawsuit filed against the company by his firm. Jonathan D’Agostino, of D’Agostino & Associates, said he was with family...
bctv.org
Penn State Berks Student Featured Speaker at American Cancer Society Forum
Giovanna DeLima is many things: a student at Penn State Berks, a daughter, a friend, a volunteer – and a cancer survivor. She was recently invited to be the featured speaker at the American Cancer Society ‘The Future of Cancer Care Forum: Advancing Cancer Research, Innovation, and Health Equity’ on December 2, at the Hard Rock Cafe Time Square in New York.
NBC New York
NYC Mom Run Over in Front of Kids Had Turned Own Pain Into Life Mission to Help Self, Others
A Queens community is reeling over the SUV attack on -- and subsequent stabbing of -- a 41-year-old self-described "confidence cultivator" and domestic abuse survivor who turned her traumatic experience into a mission to help others, along with herself. Sophia Giraldo, of Flushing, was allegedly intentionally mowed down by her...
N.J. investigating cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases
NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in Passaic and Bergen Counties. So far, there are seven confirmed cases across the two counties.CBS2 was able to confirm two people were diagnosed in the city of Passaic. There were also cases in Paterson and Wayne. Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia people get after breathing in small droplets of water contaminated with Legionella bacteria. "It's picked up by breathing in these contaminated droplets and the good news is it's not contagious from person-to-person. Unlike COVID or flu, you don't have to worry about...
More N.J. schools requiring ‘psych clearances’ for kids to stay in the classroom
The Bayonne mother wasn’t surprised to get the call in October that her third grader had a meltdown at school — again. Since the start of the school year, the 8-year-old boy had regularly lashed out at classmates and teachers and refused to do his school work. This time, he was kicking, spitting and throwing things in class, his mother was told.
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
