Yeshiva University’s Ground-Breaking Clinical Trial Shows Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy Reduces Migraine-Related Disability

 1 day ago
Dr. Jeremy Barnett Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors Available Now

New York Critical Care Doctor Jeremy Barnett Launches Scholarship Fund. Applications for the Dr. Jeremy Barnett Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors are now being accepted. This is a scholarship that assists in providing much-needed funds to deserving students who are focusing on the lengthy but satisfying journey of aspiring to be future medical practitioners for the upcoming generation. The scholarship is open to current university and college students pursuing a medical course as well as high school students who wish to attend a university and pursue a medical course. A star student will receive a $1000 scholarship to cover education and tuition costs. All the interested candidates must take part in a short essay contest answering the given question. Along with the essay, eligible students are requested to submit their official names, active telephone numbers, GPA, personal Bio, name of university currently enrolled in, name of high school, and the graduation date and email addresses. All the submissions should be done no later than June 15, 2023. On July 15, 2022, the star student and the scholarship winner will be announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Hospitals on Notice: Nurses Set to Strike Second Week of January

Nurses at a number of New York City's private hospitals are set to go on strike next month, a move that could turn the current "tridemic" into a full-blown crisis. Hospital sources tell News 4 that the nurses union has notified management at eight hospitals of their intention to strike in 10 days, starting Jan. 9. The move follows a ballot box vote to authorize a strike ahead of their contracts expiring on Dec. 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Psychologist explains how to combat seasonal affective disorder

NEW YORK (PIX11)- As the winter weather begins to settle in, this time of year can depressing for those with seasonal affective disorder or SAD. Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons. It usually starts in the fall and continues into the winter months. Thea Gallagher, a clinical […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nurses strike possible as experts predict tripledemic spike

NEW YORK -- Thousands of nurses are days away from potentially going on strike in New York as hospitals are preparing for another influx in tripledemic cases following the holidays.Nancy Hagans is a registered nurse at Maimonides Medical Center and president of the New York State Nurses Association. The union represents 17,000 nurses across 12 private sector hospitals in New York City."Do you foresee the nurses going on strike?" CBS2's Ali Bauman asked. "It's really not up to us. It's up to the bosses," Hagans said.The union just voted overwhelmingly to go on strike if the hospitals cannot agree to a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV

As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume

Kate Anderson on December 29, 2022 Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is being investigated by federal and local prosecutors after a New York Times investigation showed the future congressman lied about his resume. The Times report revealed that Santos had lied about attending multiple universities, his work history, his Jewish heritage, and some of his financial dealings over the past week. It has been reported that prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, and Nassau County, New York, are investigating Santos’ background and financial history. Anne Donnelly, the Nassau County district attorney, opened an investigation on Wednesday, according to Newsweek. The post Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume appeared first on Shore News Network.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CNBC

The most expensive ZIP codes in New York and Los Angeles

Homes cost more than $4 million in the most expensive in greater New York- and Los Angeles-area neighborhoods, with Sagaponack, New York, leading the pack, according to an analysis that compared the nation's two largest metropolises. The median price for a home in the tony Hamptons enclave costs $6,972,500, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bctv.org

Penn State Berks Student Featured Speaker at American Cancer Society Forum

Giovanna DeLima is many things: a student at Penn State Berks, a daughter, a friend, a volunteer – and a cancer survivor. She was recently invited to be the featured speaker at the American Cancer Society ‘The Future of Cancer Care Forum: Advancing Cancer Research, Innovation, and Health Equity’ on December 2, at the Hard Rock Cafe Time Square in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

N.J. investigating cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases

NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in Passaic and Bergen Counties. So far, there are seven confirmed cases across the two counties.CBS2 was able to confirm two people were diagnosed in the city of Passaic. There were also cases in Paterson and Wayne. Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia people get after breathing in small droplets of water contaminated with Legionella bacteria. "It's picked up by breathing in these contaminated droplets and the good news is it's not contagious from person-to-person. Unlike COVID or flu, you don't have to worry about...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

