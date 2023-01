Mary “Coni” Palmer, 74, of Bellefontaine, OH formerly of Battle Creek, MI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, while at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH. She was born October 7, 1948, in Harrisburg, PA, the daughter of the late George and Maire Wolfe. On...

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO