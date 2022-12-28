Read full article on original website
WSLS
Big Island Volunteer Fire Company saddened by the passing of fellow firefighter
BEDFORD, Va. – The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company is mourning the loss of one of its own. Lt. Mel Nowlin, a long-time volunteer who served as the company’s treasurer and secretary, has passed away. Authorities say he was found dead in a pond on his property Friday...
Death and fire being investigated in Henry Co.
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A death and fire are being investigated in Henry County according to the fire marshall. Lisa Garrett, the Henry County Fire Marshall says the fatality occurred in the 200 block of Ridge Road in Collinsville on Friday. Garrett says firefighters were dispatched for a fire in the yard that they extinguished. […]
Wanted Virginia man facing charges after police chase in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Virginia man is facing charges after a police chase in Kernersville. Lucas Donley, 36, was arrested for numerous charges including sexual assault of a minor. Kernersville police arrived at Bagley Drive at 11:30 p.m. Thursday to find Donley, who had several warrants in Henry County,...
SCOTT DREYER: Meet The Roanoke Politician Who Kept Your Grocery Taxes High This Holiday Season
Quick! What do these items have in common? Turkey Ham Chuck Roast Pork Loin Cornish Hens Cranberries Potatoes Sweet Potatoes Green Beans Rolls Corn Cheese Flour Sugar Egg Nog Hot Chocolate Mix For one thing, they are popular food items, most not only year-long, but especially at the holiday season. Plus, if you are a […]
WHSV
$19k in cigarettes stolen from Pulaski County tobacco shop
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a smash-and-grab at a tobacco shop. Investigators say about $19,000 worth of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes was stolen. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
SCOTT DREYER: After Arctic Blast, Do We Still Want To Californicate Our Power Grid?
An old saying goes, “You don’t miss the water till the well runs dry.” In modern days that might be, “You don’t miss the electricity till you lose the lights. And heat. And hot water. And wifi. And TV. And microwave. And phone charger. And electric blanket, and The Roanoke Star….” Around here, blackouts were […]
Franklin News Post
What you missed this week in notable Rocky Mount crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Franklin News Post.
Controlled burn becomes out of control in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Halifax Volunteer Fire Department got a brand new tanker engine (Tanker 205) on Friday and an out-of-control fire to use it on. Firefighters say on Facebook that they responded to a controlled burn in the evening hours of Friday and cleared the scene. They say they were called back to […]
Franklin News Post
Compensation study confirms FCPS teachers underpaid
Franklin County Public Schools’ long-awaited pay study confirms that the division’s teachers are underpaid. In October 2021, the division hired Evergreen Solutions to begin a compensation study. Kristen Gilley, Evergreen Solutions senior consultant, presented the study’s preliminary findings at the Nov. 14 county School Board meeting. “We...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of firefighter found dead in Big Island pond
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The name has been released of a firefighter found dead in a pond Friday night. Lt. Mel Nowlin was a longtime volunteer with Big Island Volunteer Fire Company who also served as the company’s secretary and treasurer, according to the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue, which released the information on Big Island’s behalf.
cbs17
Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off notices
Freezing temperaturesPhoto byTristan HessonUnsplash. Both Appalachian Power and Roanoke Gas warned in September of rate increases that were going to be about $20.00 extra monthly and now customers are complaining of electric bills that are $300 over what they normally pay. Distraught consumers have reached out to WDBJ 7 who contacted AP but there really is no solution at this time except for the bills to be paid. One woman who attempted to get an extension said they only gave her an additional week and her normally $150 bill is now $450.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Police warn of increased trailer thefts in the NRV
PULASKI, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department is warning residents in the New River Valley about increasing trailer thefts in the area. They say there have been several in the last few weeks. Police say on Dec. 13 at approximately 4 p.m. an incident started that led to...
WDBJ7.com
USPS stops delivering mail to Roanoke neighborhood after multiple “dog attacks”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke residents on Northridge Street NE are looking for answers after the U.S. Postal Service stopped delivering mail to their neighborhood. For nearly a month, about 20 residents haven’t had mail delivered to their homes. Mail carriers won’t deliver mail to Northridge Street anymore because of “dog attacks” that neighbors told WDBJ7 happened at the opposite end of the street.
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg developer proposes 768-unit apartment complex in Roanoke, biggest in city’s history; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lynchburg council member Treney Tweedy looks back on council service; lost re-election bid. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Farmville Town Council signs off on sale of municipal golf course; no word on whether new...
WSLS
Virginia’s minimum wage set to increase in 2023
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The New Year brings another minimum wage increase in the Commonwealth. On January 1, the minimum wage will increase from $11 to $12. Last year, it went up by $1.50. Local businesses, like Checkered Pig in Martinsville, said this change will have a big impact. Lisa...
Police arrest a man involved in armed robbery in Danville
UPDATE 12/28 4:24 P.M.: The Danville Police Department says it has arrested a man that it believes was involved in the earlier reported robbery of a convenience store on the 2200 block of North Main Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Police arrested 41-year-old Isaac Jerome Graham and charged him with the following: Danville Police are […]
wakg.com
Kayaker That Drowned Identified as Eden Man
A kayaker who went missing and drowned at Belews Lake in North Carolina has been identified as an Eden man. 37-year-old Clifton William Peace’s body was found on Monday after he went missing on Friday when his kayak flipped over. Peace was on a hunting trip with a friend...
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
