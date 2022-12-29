Read full article on original website
Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards
Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
BBC
North Northamptonshire Council approves takeover of Thackley Green care home
A council has backed a plan to take over the running of a care home from another authority. Thackley Green in Corby has been controlled by West Northamptonshire Council but North Northamptonshire Council has approved taking it over. It said running the home at a cost of £600,000 a year...
BBC
Burnley: New homes to be built on former mill site
A housing developer has been granted outline planning permission to build 73 homes on a former mill site in Lancashire. Muller Property Group wants to redevelop 6.5 acres of vacant land off Barden Lane in Burnley. Planning officers recommended approval of the former Lodge Mill site scheme. It will include...
BBC
Housing association residents overcharged huge amounts in service fees
London residents have accused their housing associations of overcharging them thousands of pounds for services they have not used. Some tenants were charged to have rubbish removed from a completely different estate, while others had to pay over £300 to change a light bulb. A group of neighbours in...
BBC
Spare bedroom volunteers wanted to help homeless people
A woman who welcomed 11 strangers into her home throughout 2021 to stop them sleeping on streets said she was glad to make a difference to their lives. Sue Antrobus, from Guisborough, volunteers for Nightstop, run by charity DePaul to organise short-term places in homes to homeless people. The charity...
BBC
Energy payment: £600 voucher can be redeemed at Post Office
Households in Northern Ireland will be able to redeem the £600 energy discount voucher at the Post Office. People with no direct debit arrangements and those with a prepaid meter will receive the voucher from their energy supplier which can then be redeemed at their local Post Office. Direct...
AOL Corp
Homeless children in temporary accommodation without own beds or space to play
Tens of thousands of homeless children in temporary accommodation do not have a bed of their own or space to play in, research suggests. They are also arriving at school late, tired and hungry and are struggling to maintain friendships, according to research by Shelter. Some 120,710 children in England...
BBC
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
BBC
Azeem Rafiq: Hate crime inquiry after man defecates in cricketer's garden
A hate crime investigation has been started by police after a man defecated in the garden of former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq. Earlier this month, the ex-bowler told MPs he had become a target of abuse since speaking out about racism. During the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing,...
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
Voices: No coats, no food – schoolchildren have time-travelled to Victorian Britain
The data reads like something from the Great Depression. Or perhaps a Dickens novel.But it’s not. The research published this past week by the Sutton Trust, which I chair, is a snapshot of life in schools in 21st century Britain, and it is one that should shame us all.It paints a picture of how the cost of living crisis is rampaging through the whole of society – but specifically the poorest parts, resulting in children turning up to school hungry, cold and unable to concentrate. Specifically, it outlines how rocketing inflation is holding back the most deprived kids in...
BBC
Energy bills: Customers contacted over January bill changes
Britain's biggest energy suppliers have been contacting customers about a minimal price change starting in the new year, the BBC has learnt. Major energy providers have told the BBC that they are making changes to their prices per unit from 1 January. But the alterations are likely to only add...
BBC
Worker at Oxford Mini site fired for getting food from car on break
A worker who was fired after collecting sandwiches from his car during a break was unfairly dismissed, a tribunal has ruled. Ryan Parkinson was employed by recruiter GI Group as an assembly line worker at BMW's Mini factory in Oxford. He won £16,000 after he sued GI for unfair dismissal...
BBC
Diphtheria cases confirmed at hotel housing asylum seekers
A "small number" of diphtheria cases have been confirmed among asylum seekers at a hotel in the Humber region, officials have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the BBC the risk posed to the wider public "remains very low". Hotels across the country are being used by the...
BBC
Slough: Dozens of flats to be built on former shop site
A vacant shop is set to be demolished to make way for new flats. The HSS Tool Hire Shop in Bath Road, Slough, is set be knocked down, with 91 apartments expected to be built at the site instead. A new access point on Stowe Road as well as a...
BBC
New Year assessment for sinking Miller & Carter Lakeside restaurant
A floating restaurant, partially submerged at a UK shopping centre, will be subject to a structural assessment in the New Year. The paddle steamer, which is home to a Miller & Carter steakhouse, started to sink at Lakeside in Essex on Friday. Staff were preparing to open when they had...
BBC
The high street shops thriving after a tough year
In June, months into a cost-of-living crisis that was only set to get worse, a vast new department store opened in Liverpool's city centre. Housed in a traditional Georgian exterior, Flannels' new seven-floor extravaganza boasts the traditional department store fare: a beauty hall, a host of clothing brands, and three restaurants including a roof terrace.
BBC
Naloxone: Police administer more than 100 overdose treatments
Police in Scotland have administered the potentially life-saving Naloxone treatment for drug overdoses more than 100 times since it started being rolled out across the country. Officers said there had been positive outcomes in all but four cases. Nearly 4,000 Naloxone kits, which help treat opioid-related overdoses, have been issued...
BBC
Women's rehab project funding axed by crime commissioner
A rehabilitation service for women offenders is facing the axe next year due to funding cuts. North Wales Women's Centre said its Women's Pathfinder programme will get no cash in 2023 from the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC). Centre boss Gemma Fox said the service, which steers women...
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
