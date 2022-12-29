ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthDay

Some Young Cancer Survivors Won't Get Cancer-Preventing HPV Vaccine

By Cara Murez
HealthDay
HealthDay
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ebplp_0jxgaqlz00
Adobe Stock

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Young cancer survivors face a heightened risk from human papillomavirus (HPV), a virus known to raise the risk of cervical cancer. So why are they getting the HPV vaccine in low numbers?

To find out, researchers analyzed data from a clinical trial of the HPV vaccine among cancer survivors who were ages 9 to 26 and were one to five years from the completion of their cancer treatment.

The survivors, or their parents in the case of minors, who declined participation in the trial were asked about their reasons.

More than 70% of the 301 survivors who declined to participate in the clinical trial did so because of the HPV vaccines. They reported concerns about vaccine safety, such as "hearing bad things about the vaccine." They also reporting viewing the vaccine as "unnecessary" or wanted to wait until their children were older.

Some of the survivors said they had already "been through so much" and wanted to avoid additional medical interventions. Others received guidance from a health care provider to delay or decline the vaccine "because of all the treatment he's had."

Researchers said that findings, published Dec. 19 in the journal CANCER, may help health care providers address patient, and parent, concerns about vaccination.

"The HPV vaccine is an important tool for cancer prevention, particularly for the vulnerable population of cancer survivors," said Brooke Cherven, a researcher at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University in Atlanta.

"By incorporating messages that address common concerns, health care providers may feel more prepared and confident when recommending the HPV vaccine to survivors in their practice," Cherven said in a journal news release.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on human papillomavirus.

SOURCE: CANCER, news release, Dec. 19, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald-Mail

Women: Don't stop screening for cervical cancer

Women, how long have you been keeping track of things going on in your body? From menstruation through ovulation and pregnancy, understanding your body and what it is going through has been a priority. Here’s a friendly reminder: Don’t put that calendar away once you’re finished having babies and even...
HealthDay

Obamacare May Have Helped Extend Lives of Young Cancer Patients

Insurance coverage provided by Obamacare has resulted in better outcomes for young Americans with cancer. The benefits for Hispanic patients and Black folks are especially striking, according to a study of 345,000 young adults. TUESDAY, Dec. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Young adults with cancer, especially those who are Hispanic...
HealthDay

Race Could Affect Outcomes in Head-and-Neck Cancers

For patients with head-and-neck cancer, treatment outcomes may be influenced by race. Black patients in a clinical trial had higher death rates than white patients, and researchers say that suggests differences in how both respond to therapy. Differences in economic status and access to health care are other contributors. MONDAY,...
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
The Hill

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
MedicalXpress

Drinking two or more cups of coffee daily may double risk of heart death in people with severe hypertension

Drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease among people with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher) but not people with high blood pressure not considered severe, according to research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
TODAY.com

Woman, 21, had severe abdominal pain for years. Doctors dismissed it. It was ovarian cancer

Sharp abdominal pain struck Jessie Sanders' body. For almost two weeks in November 2021, she couldn't eat, work out or move. All she did was lie in bed. Then, the day after Thanksgiving 2021, Sanders, 21, finally drove herself to the emergency room. She was fed up with the pain. Her weight had dropped a lot. What frustrated her most was that she couldn't eat her Thanksgiving dinner.
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore

If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages...
New York Post

New Moderna cancer vaccine showing breakthrough results: ‘A tremendous step forward’

A new cancer vaccine from Moderna is showing breakthrough results in preventing recurrences of melanoma, and could ward off other types of cancer as well, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a mid-stage clinical trial involving post-surgery patients, the vaccine was paired with Keytruda, an immunotherapy manufactured by Merck. The risk of relapse or death by skin cancer was lowered by 44% from the use of Keytruda alone. “This is the first time we see a really strong signal with a cancer vaccine,”  Merck’s head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, Eliav Barr said. “This is the first time we...
HealthDay

Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?

Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy