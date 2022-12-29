Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson's career night propels Pelicans
December 29 - Zion Williamson scored his team's final 14 points as part of a career-high 43-point night as the host New Orleans Pelicans came from behind to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night.
Russell Westbrook Made NBA History On Tuesday
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an underwhelming 2022-23 season so far, but veteran guard Russell Westbrook has been a major bright spot. The nine-time All-Star was in L.A.’s starting lineup to begin the season, but that changed after three games. Near the end of October, he took on...
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
NBA trade rumors: Latest buzz on Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers and more
Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We will be providing constant updates on this page as it relates to the biggest
"Dennis is walking around eating off people's plates" — Charles Oakley on the time he kicked Dennis Rodman out of his steakhouse
Charles Oakley believes that behind Dennis Rodman's bad boy persona is a soft and sensitive man.
NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
NBA Bestows Punishments For Magic-Pistons Fight - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Assigned To G League
Prior to tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets, the Miami Heat assigned rookie forward Nikola Jovic to the G League. Jovic is averaging 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.6 minutes. Here's the preview to Nuggets game:. Game time: 7 p.m., ET. Where: Ball Arena. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting...
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 28: Behind Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets Win 10th Straight
The Brooklyn Nets held on against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday to win their 10th straight. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points, which totaled to 50 percent of Brooklyn’s offense. After a drama-filled start, Irving is back to his elite form. Atlanta was without star guard Trae...
All the drama, deals, near-trades and potential that made 2022 a year the Nets won’t forget
As the final moments of 2022 tick away on Saturday night and the calendar flips to 2023, it’s easy to think the Nets have had one of the craziest years in NBA memory. Until one stops to think about all the bylines, headlines and storylines that have gone into covering Brooklyn — from New Year’s Day to New Year’s Eve — and it becomes clear it was actually far crazier than that. Here is a month-by-month retrospective. January: Return of the Kai After missing the first 35 games of the season, Kyrie Irving finally makes his 2021-22 debut on Jan. 5. Irving had...
NBA Teams Had To Wear White Home Jerseys Because Away Teams Did Not Have Laundry Facilities So They Wear Darker Jerseys To Hide Dirt And Other Stains
The reason that NBA teams have to wear white home jerseys is because away teams wore dark jerseys to hide stains on road trips since they couldn't do laundry.
Atlanta Hawks Star Fined $25,000
The NBA announced that Bogdan Bogdanovic has been fined $25,000 for an incident that took place during Wednesday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
Lakers, Heat, Celtics Favorites For DeMar DeRozan Trade
The Chicago Bulls were getting things back on track recently as they went on a three-game winning streak, defeating solid NBA teams in the Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, and New York Knicks. But, right as they were seemingly turning a corner, they got blown out by the lowly Houston Rockets, but they bounced back with an overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Timberwolves Game On Friday Night
Recording 43 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made NBA history.
