As the final moments of 2022 tick away on Saturday night and the calendar flips to 2023, it’s easy to think the Nets have had one of the craziest years in NBA memory. Until one stops to think about all the bylines, headlines and storylines that have gone into covering Brooklyn — from New Year’s Day to New Year’s Eve — and it becomes clear it was actually far crazier than that. Here is a month-by-month retrospective. January: Return of the Kai After missing the first 35 games of the season, Kyrie Irving finally makes his 2021-22 debut on Jan. 5. Irving had...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 42 MINUTES AGO