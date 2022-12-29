ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Made NBA History On Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an underwhelming 2022-23 season so far, but veteran guard Russell Westbrook has been a major bright spot. The nine-time All-Star was in L.A.’s starting lineup to begin the season, but that changed after three games. Near the end of October, he took on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Assigned To G League

Prior to tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets, the Miami Heat assigned rookie forward Nikola Jovic to the G League. Jovic is averaging 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.6 minutes. Here's the preview to Nuggets game:. Game time: 7 p.m., ET. Where: Ball Arena. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting...
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

All the drama, deals, near-trades and potential that made 2022 a year the Nets won’t forget

As the final moments of 2022 tick away on Saturday night and the calendar flips to 2023, it’s easy to think the Nets have had one of the craziest years in NBA memory. Until one stops to think about all the bylines, headlines and storylines that have gone into covering Brooklyn — from New Year’s Day to New Year’s Eve — and it becomes clear it was actually far crazier than that. Here is a month-by-month retrospective. January: Return of the Kai After missing the first 35 games of the season, Kyrie Irving finally makes his 2021-22 debut on Jan. 5. Irving had...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers, Heat, Celtics Favorites For DeMar DeRozan Trade

The Chicago Bulls were getting things back on track recently as they went on a three-game winning streak, defeating solid NBA teams in the Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, and New York Knicks. But, right as they were seemingly turning a corner, they got blown out by the lowly Houston Rockets, but they bounced back with an overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy