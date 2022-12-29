Good Morning, News: Commissioner Rubio on a Changing City Council, Feds Question Southwest Airlines' Holiday Meltdown, and US Requires COVID Tests for Travelers From China

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisisEmily ScarviePortland, OR
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
4 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Trimet Revelers Ride Free on NYE, Doge Owner Says Dog Health Has Improved, and Slow Internet for the Poor Is Real
Good Morning, Portland! The time has...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Oregon's Unshelted Homeless Population on the Rise, Gov. Abbott Risks Migrants Lives to Make Political Statement (Again), and Winter Storm Sends Chill Across US
Good morning, Portland! We have officially...
pdxmonthly.com
Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America
In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
Bank freezes Portland nonprofit Brown Hope’s account, delaying income payments promised to 25 Black families
The embattled racial justice nonprofit Brown Hope delayed the $2,000 monthly stipends that it promised to 25 Black families after its bank froze its account, an email obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Black Resilience Fund Program Manager Alexandrea Wilson wrote in the Dec. 21 email to grant recipients that Brown...
‘OUR CITY IS IN PERIL’: Portland business owners demand more action as criminals ‘wreak havoc’
Portland business owners are demanding officials do more to stop surging property crime. Their proposals? Prosecute criminals and put more cops on the streets.
Passengers stranded at PDX as Southwest Airlines cancellations continue
Hundreds of passengers are stuck in limbo at Portland International Airport as cancellations continued at an atypical pace Wednesday. At least 40 flights were canceled as of mid-day, according to the Port of Portland’s website, while 47 flights were canceled Tuesday. Roughly three-fourths of the nixed trips were operated by Southwest Airlines, according to the tracking firm FlightAware.
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisis
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Capital gains tax to provide legal defense for tenants in eviction court qualifies for May ballot
Multnomah County voters will decide in May whether to approve a capital gains tax in order to provide legal representation to tenants facing eviction. Tim Scott, director of elections for Multnomah County, announced in a Dec. 22 email to the county’s board of commissioners that backers of the initiative had turned in enough valid signatures to get the measure on the ballot. Backers needed 22,686 valid signatures to qualify the measure for the May 16, 2023 ballot. They turned in 24,216 in November, Scott wrote.
Readers respond: No enforcement encourages no compliance
I just received a vehicle registration renewal notice from the Oregon Department of Transportation, and for the first time in my life, I’m questioning this civic responsibility. Exactly why should I comply by having my car inspected and by paying the fee? The answer surely isn’t “because it’s the law”, which only has meaning if there’s enforcement. As reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive in June 2021, the Portland Police Bureau has declared it won’t enforce low-level vehicle infractions, including expired tags, (“Portland Police will no longer pursue minor traffic infractions and will limit car searches.”) Proof positive: Stroll any Portland neighborhood and you’ll find so many cars parked on the street with expired tags. Some expired more than 10 years ago. Why hasn’t Portland implemented equitable parking enforcement? Working models do exist. The answer for tag renewal also can’t be “for the environment,” because if the environmental impact of untested motor vehicles were so important, Portland would already be leveraging it to enforce the existing law.
KXL
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wants to declare a state of emergency on homelessness
Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Mayor Ted Wheeler has a wish list going into next year for Oregon’s incoming Governor, Tina Kotek. The top priority is addressing the homeless crisis plaguing Portland. Wheeler is asking Kotek to declare a state of emergency when it comes to homelessness. Part of that plan would open up access to emergency management and disaster resources to get homeless people off the streets, and allow access to purchase supplies from Fema-subsidized disaster supplies list, which could benefit a number of Oregon cities to combat homelessness. One aspect of this would be to designate the homeless to three large tent encampments, which would include bringing in the National Guard to help set them up.
Salem woman, father with dementia among stranded Southwest Airlines passengers
A Salem woman and her father, who has dementia, are among the thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers stranded across the country -- without their luggage or medication.
Portland mayor asks Kotek, Oregon legislature to help address city's crises during upcoming session
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is asking Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek and the state legislature to help address what he sees as the city's biggest crises during the upcoming legislative session. Wheeler shared his list of priorities with Kotek during a meeting Tuesday. Among them, Wheeler lists...
Changes coming to Clark County’s repair program in 2023
Following a few complicated years from COVID-19, Clark County's free repair program will return to some in-person events in 2023.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
2022 IN REVIEW: Cold case 'cracked' in Aloha
“So long as they had me,” Joseph A. Wilson told The Valley Times, “they didn’t need to get anyone else.”. That was back in January 1975, after Wilson was finally released — and charges against him dropped — after months in jail for a crime he didn’t commit.
Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said.
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Portland firefighters say they're burned out
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some Portland firefighters say they feel they are understaffed and overworked which has created a crisis for the people you call for help. Isaac McLennan and Mariya Fuge, the union representatives of the Portland Firefighters’ Association, say they need help, and they need it now.
hereisoregon.com
This Portland pizzeria is No. 2 on a list of the world’s best pizzas
Travel website Big 7 Travel put together a list of the 50 best pizza restaurants in the world – and a longtime Portland favorite came in at number two. Ken’s Artisan Pizza, the 16-year-old woodfired pizzeria in southeast Portland, claimed second place on the list, which extolled the virtues of Ken’s “hand-stretched mozzarella, long fermented dough and sweet Italian tomatoes.”
Chronicle
Winter Storm Leaves at Least Five Dead in Crashes Caused by Falling Trees in Oregon
Five people died, including a 4-year-old girl, in three separate crashes Tuesday on U.S. 26 and Interstate 84 after falling trees struck passing trucks, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 11:30 a.m., a large tree fell directly on top of the roof of a Ford F-150 truck near milepost...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Governor Kate Brown Appoints Judges to Oregon Supreme Court, Oregon Court of Appeals, and Multnomah County Circuit Court
OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Governor’s Office) Governor Kate Brown recently announced five appointments to fill judicial vacancies, all effective January 1, 2023. The Governor appointed Judge Stephen Bushong and Judge Bronson James to the Oregon Supreme Court, Judge Megan Jacquot to the Oregon Court of Appeals, and Bryan Francesconi and Rima Ghandour to the Multnomah County Circuit Court. In total, Governor Brown has appointed 112 judges during her time in office, including eight appointments to the Oregon Supreme Court––more than any other Oregon governor––representing a diversity of backgrounds and life experiences.
Burst pipe floods Beaverton DMV; office closed
The Beaverton DMV at 10280 Park Way is closed indefinitely after freezing weather caused the building’s fire sprinkler system to burst on Christmas Eve, flooding the office and causing extensive damage to the property.
