theScore
Top 10 NHL players of 2022
We're counting down the top 10 NHL players of the 2022 calendar year. Our list is forward-heavy, and the margins between our chosen few are slim, but we factored regular-season and playoff stats along with individual achievements into our criteria. This ranking is separate from our preseason top 100 countdown...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Nashville Predators
Welcome back to another episode of Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 trade targets. The series where I’ll examine a few players from teams around the league who could potentially fit for Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas. From blockbuster moves to minor upgrades, all will be covered and potential trade packages will be discussed.
theScore
5 NBA predictions for 2023: Another homecoming for LeBron?
A lot can happen in one NBA year. Superstars can become unsettled, a prospect might completely change a team's fortunes, and some clubs are dealt a hard dose of reality. Here are five predictions for the upcoming 12 months in the Association:. Celtics win NBA championship. The Boston Celtics possess...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Pastrnak Non-Update Contract Update; Winter Classic
The Boston Bruins and the David Pastrnak camp continue to talk on a contract extension for the Bruins’ best player this season. In other news, the sun rose and will set later today. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Yardbarker
December a tough month for Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending
The Toronto Maple Leafs currently sit second in the Atlantic Division, but goaltending has been a struggle for the team throughout the month of December. The goaltending tandem of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov had many detractors prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, but so far they have put up solid numbers. Murray currently sports a positive 8-3-2 record with the team, holding a 2.47 goals against average and a save percentage of .919. Samsonov, by comparison, is 11-3-0, with a 2.20 GAA and a .920 Sv%.
NBC Sports
Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break
NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league’s mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
Yardbarker
Whatever Happened to Maple Leafs’ Prospect Jeremy Bracco?
Jeremy Bracco never quite made it with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The second-round pick (61st overall) of the Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft played his first season with the Toronto Marlies in 2017-18 and started slowly, scoring six goals and adding 26 assists (for 32 points) in 50 games.
Yardbarker
Rangers, Panthers aim to shake off recent funks
For the New York Rangers, all eyes are on coach Gerard Gallant and winger Alexis Lafreniere. The Rangers, who will visit the Florida Panthers on Sunday, seem likely to return Lafreniere to the lineup. Lafreniere, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, was benched for Thursday's 2-1...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Forbort Not A Fan Of ‘Meth Bear’ Title; Winter Classic
Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort is not a fan of fans calling his team’s Winter Classic bear logo a ‘Meth Bear’. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic will be back playing...
Yardbarker
Time for the Toronto Maple Leafs to give Kyle Dubas an extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to be a force in the NHL and it is surprising that general manager Kyle Dubas remains on an expiring contract this season. At the time of writing, Kyle Dubas’ contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs is set to expire after the 2022-23 season and an extension should be one of the top priorities of the team’s ownership entering the new year. The Leafs have built a strong team that can compete with anyone in the NHL, currently sitting second in the Atlantic Division once again and third overall in the entire league.
theScore
Bogdanovic, bench send Pistons to 116-104 win over Wolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points, including 17 in the third quarter as Detroit erased a double-digit deficit, and the Pistons got 65 points from their bench in a 116-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Marvin Bagley Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds...
theScore
Cavs hold off Bulls 103-102 to end three-game skid
CHICAGO (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 23 points, Kevin Love added 20 points and nine rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended a three-game skid with a 103-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. DeMar DeRozan had 21 points and Ayo Dosunmu added 19 for Chicago, which had...
theScore
Hawks' McMillan dismisses resignation report, will decide future after season
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan is hoping to move past a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania that states he has strongly contemplated stepping down from his position amid the team's discouraging start to the season. Charania also reported Friday that the 58-year-old isn't expected to imminently tender a...
theScore
Report: Marlins, Rockies discussed deal involving Cabrera, Rodgers
The Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins talked about a trade that included two young and promising players. Colorado was interested in trading for right-hander Edward Cabrera, while Miami wanted infielder Brendan Rodgers, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Marlins have plenty of good, young, and controllable...
theScore
NFL dominates NBA in Christmas Day viewership
The NFL prevailed over the NBA in this year's battle of Christmas Day viewership. Viewership numbers shared by Ari Meirov of My Sports Update show that the NFL had an average viewership of 21.88 million on Dec. 25, while the NBA averaged 4.318 million. The NFL's most-watched matchup was the...
theScore
Luka scores 50 for 3rd time in last 5 games to push Mavs over Spurs
Luka Doncic is ending 2022 on a high note. The Dallas Mavericks star registered 51 points Saturday to help his squad narrowly hold off the San Antonio Spurs, 126-125. It's the third time Doncic has cracked the 50-point mark in his last five games. He scored 50 points against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 23 before recording a 60-point triple-double against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Nosek Out Again Saturday, Frederic Center Of Attention
After missing his team’s 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night, Boston Bruins center Tomas Nosek will miss a second straight game on Saturday afternoon against the Buffalo Sabres. “Yes,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said immediately when asked if Nosek will be out of...
theScore
2022 in memoriam: 60 people who made sports history in their lifetimes
Jan. 1 - Dan Reeves, 77, was a running back for the Dallas Cowboys from 1965-72 but was better known as an NFL head coach, spending 23 years in stints with the Broncos, Giants, and Falcons from 1981-2003. Three of his Denver teams reached the Super Bowl in the 1980s, as did his Atlanta team in 1998, but all lost. He won one Super Bowl each as a player and an offensive coordinator.
