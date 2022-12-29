Read full article on original website
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle says the players want Steve Wilks as their next head coach
The Carolina Panthers look like a different team under Steve Wilks. Sam Darnold is playing lights out right now and let’s face it the Panthers are winning. The Panthers made Steve Wilks their interim head coach and now the players are backing him and want him to be the head coach.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Russell Wilson is very upset for letting Nathaniel Hackett down | Blames his play for the firing
Is Russell Wilson to blame for the Denver Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett? If you watched the Broncos games there was a lot more to blame than just Russ, but the star quarterback definitely is taking it hard for his poor play. Russell told reporters he wish he could...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Did Lamar suffer a grade 2 PCL sprain?
Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on the timeline from Lamar Jackson’s return as more information on his injury has become available. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Where will Derek Carr play next year? Vegas odds think the Colts and Jets are the early favorites
Derek Carr was benched by the Raiders and he has left the facility. The Raiders are now the favorites to land Tom Brady as their next quarterback according to SportsBetting.AG, but he is not the only quarterback with odds on his next team. Derek Carr has some interesting odds as...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Did Mike McDaniel lie about the Tua Tagovailoa concussion? He definitely changed his story
Mike McDaniel has been caught up in the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa concussion madness, and it is likely not fair, but you have to ask yourself if the Dolphins are trying to cover things up. On December 26th, Coach McDaniel told reporters Tua met with doctors and told them...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Christian Watson Injury Update: Will he be available in Week 17?
Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the likeliness of Packers wide receiver Christian Watson playing in Week 17. How serious is his new injury?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
DJ Ivey, CB, Miami | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Miami Hurricanes cornerback DJ Ivey is a big cornerback that recently sat down with Jimmy Williams of NFL Draft Diamonds for this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview. Check out this interview and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kijana Caldwell, DB, University of Findlay
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. The moment I decided I wanted to be a football player dates back to 2007 watching Devin Hester return the opening kickoff back for a touchdown when the Chicago Bears played the Indianapolis Colts in the Super Bowl. What...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Nasir Smith, RB, Central Connecticut State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Started playing when I was 5 and I loved it and the excitement it always brought me to play football. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. The bonds and friendships I have made and the lives...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ivory Durham, QB, Valdosta State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. It’s pretty much been my dream since I was 4 years old and that’s what I’m chasing now and I’m blessed to do it. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. It’s been...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jake Witt, OL, Northern Michigan University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me want to start playing football was originally me wanting to become more physical in basketball. I fell in love with the sport of football from then on and instead of being a sport that will help me in basketball it became of love of its own for me.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Draft Diamonds Very Early 2023 Mock Draft 1.0
The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and we at NFL Draft Diamonds wanted to share a Mock Draft and have some fun. We would love to see who you think will go where! Let us know what you think of our draft and please let us know on Twitter @DraftDiamonds.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Raiders WR Davante Adams sounds off after news his best friend was benched | He is the reason I came here
Davante Adams is not upset with the benching of Derek Carr. Adams was willing to be traded to Las Vegas because his college teammate and best friend Derek Carr was the quarterback, and it sounds like he is not taking the news too well. “Obviously, I don’t think anybody was...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for December 30, 2022 | Presented by the 2023 Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Bills designated CB Christian Benford to return from I/R. Cowboys elevated OL Brock Hoffiman and RB Qadree Ollison from their PS. Lions worked out OT Ben Petrula and OT Jarrid Williams. Green Bay Packers. Packers legend Ha Ha Clinton Dix signs a one day contract to retire a Packer. Las...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Derek Carr has left the Raiders after being benched | Does not want to be a distraction
Derek Carr was informed he was being benched by the Raiders and according to Jeff Howe of the Athletic, the former Fresno State gunslinger asked and received permission to leave the team for the last two weeks, citing a desire to avoid being a distraction. The Carr situation is sad...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Nico Bolden, SS/LB, Kent State
School (Code)Kent State (OHKS, 2021-22) / New Mexico (NMUN, 2017-20) DOB, Class Yr10-15-1998 / Graduate (6th Year) Games Watchedv. Washington 2022v. Oklahoma 2022v. Georgia 2022. Scout Name / DateDerrick Deen / 12-12-2022. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202211 GP/GS / 103 TCKLs / 1.5 TFL / 1 PD. 202112...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Patriots QB Mac Jones finally responds to all the people claiming he is a dirty player
Mac Jones is a fierce competitor and many think he is a dirty player too. Well, reporters asked him what he thought of the rumors swirling that he is in fact a dirty player. He responded that everyone has an opinion and moved on. Here is the full quote:. “Everybody...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tom Brady to the Raiders? Vegas predicts Tom Brady will be the next QB for Raiders
Jimmy Garoppolo 4-1 Anthony Richardson 5-1 I mean is a 45-year old Tom Brady really an upgrade over Derek Carr? I mean they maybe better off drafting a rookie. We gave them Will Levis in our latest Mock Draft on NFL Draft Diamonds. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Nebraska QB Tommy Armstrong Jr is a hero for saving a family from a burning home
Former Nebraska gunslinger Tommy Armstrong Jr. was not just a great college quarterback, he was a selfless leader who is being called a hero today. The former Cornhuskers quarterback jumped into action when he noticed a bunch of smoke in his Mother’s neighbors home. The QB told reporters what happened and how he jumped into action with his Mother to save the family.
Comments / 0