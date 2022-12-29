ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Did Lamar suffer a grade 2 PCL sprain?

Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on the timeline from Lamar Jackson’s return as more information on his injury has become available. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Christian Watson Injury Update: Will he be available in Week 17?

Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the likeliness of Packers wide receiver Christian Watson playing in Week 17. How serious is his new injury?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
GREEN BAY, WI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

DJ Ivey, CB, Miami | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

Miami Hurricanes cornerback DJ Ivey is a big cornerback that recently sat down with Jimmy Williams of NFL Draft Diamonds for this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview. Check out this interview and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jake Witt, OL, Northern Michigan University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me want to start playing football was originally me wanting to become more physical in basketball. I fell in love with the sport of football from then on and instead of being a sport that will help me in basketball it became of love of its own for me.
MARQUETTE, MI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Draft Diamonds Very Early 2023 Mock Draft 1.0

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and we at NFL Draft Diamonds wanted to share a Mock Draft and have some fun. We would love to see who you think will go where! Let us know what you think of our draft and please let us know on Twitter @DraftDiamonds.
GEORGIA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Nico Bolden, SS/LB, Kent State

School (Code)Kent State (OHKS, 2021-22) / New Mexico (NMUN, 2017-20) DOB, Class Yr10-15-1998 / Graduate (6th Year) Games Watchedv. Washington 2022v. Oklahoma 2022v. Georgia 2022. Scout Name / DateDerrick Deen / 12-12-2022. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202211 GP/GS / 103 TCKLs / 1.5 TFL / 1 PD. 202112...
KENT, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Nebraska QB Tommy Armstrong Jr is a hero for saving a family from a burning home

Former Nebraska gunslinger Tommy Armstrong Jr. was not just a great college quarterback, he was a selfless leader who is being called a hero today. The former Cornhuskers quarterback jumped into action when he noticed a bunch of smoke in his Mother’s neighbors home. The QB told reporters what happened and how he jumped into action with his Mother to save the family.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy