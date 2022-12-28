Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) still out for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Middleton has been sidelined lately due to right knee soreness. He'll remain out in the first game of the new year on Sunday. As long as Middleton is out, Pat Connaughton will likely remain in the starting five.
FOX Sports
NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle
The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday. Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without...
Poole scores 41, Thompson 31 as Warriors beat Blazers
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors have been working to find their defensive groove and Draymond Green leads the charge. On Friday night, Green and his supporting cast got it done in crunch time.Jordan Poole scored 41 points, Klay Thompson made a key 3-pointer with 1:36 left and added 31 and the Warriors held off Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 to improve the league's best home record to 16-2.Green's defense keyed a late 12-0 run after the Warriors trailed by eight with 5 minutes to play, and now the reigning champions have their first four-game winning...
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Washington after Antetokounmpo's 43-point showing
Washington Wizards (16-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Washington Wizards after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 123-114 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Bucks have gone 11-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee...
Giannis Antetokounmpo practiced his free throws in front of his sons, and it was adorable
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first NBA player since 1982 with back-to-back 40-point, 20-rebound performances. It helped the Bucks break their four-game losing streak, but it clearly wasn’t fully satisfactory for the two-time MVP. Antetokounmpo was 14-of-21 from the free-throw line, marking the second consecutive game in which he missed at least six free throws during the contest.
Kevin Garnett's Tweet About LeBron James Went Viral
Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Young scores 16 points to lead Hampton women past Elon
Hampton women's basketball took care of business against Elon in a CAA The post Young scores 16 points to lead Hampton women past Elon appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Vikings get smoked by Packers in game filled with miscues
Minnesota couldn't withstand numerous haymakers in the first half.
NBC Sports
Wiseman sprains ankle during 3-on-3, will miss Blazers game
SAN FRANCISCO -- James Wiseman can't catch a break. After finally finding his rhythm and impacting NBA games in multiple ways for the Warriors, the reserve big man was a surprise addition to Friday's injury report. He initially was listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain, and officially will...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Brewers have earned dubious distinction
Some MLB teams are quieter than others during free agency, but the Milwaukee Brewers have been completely silent this offseason. After the Miami Marlins signed infielder Jean Segura to a two-year, $17 million contract on Wednesday, the Brewers were left as the only MLB team that had not signed a single free-agent player to a major league contract this offseason.
hotnewhiphop.com
Luka Doncic & Giannis Antetokounmpo To Face Off In International Game For First Time
The two All-Stars will represent their respective countries at the forthcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to be two of the most elite players in the NBA. So far this season, the Greek Power Forward is averaging 32 points and nearly 12 rebounds per game. Comparatively, Doncic is averaging 34 points, to go along with his nearly nine rebounds and assists per game.
All Hornets: The Best of 2022
With it being the first day of the new calendar year, we figured we would take a look back at the top 15 stories on our site from 2022. Clicking on the title will take you to that article. Note: All articles involving the arrest/situation involving Miles Bridges are excluded...
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen Gives Career Update, Praises Justin Fields
Cohen never got to play alongside Fields with the Bears due to injuries, but he's a big fan of the dynamic quarterback.
NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic Scoring 51 Points Against The Spurs After Gregg Popovich Said They Wouldn't Let Him Score 50
The 23-year-old ended his evening with 51 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Sinks Kings With Buzzer-Beater 3-Pointer
Kobe Bryant made a career out of hitting clutch shot after clutch shot for the Los Angeles Lakers. The future Hall-of-Famer has sunk many teams with his late game heroics and one team that is very familiar with what he does is the Sacramento Kings. The Kings were the Lakers’...
WTHR
Turner, Haliburton help Pacers beat George, Clippers 131-130
INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most...
Keisean Nixon's kickoff return for a touchdown scores big on Twitter
Nobody knows if the Packers make the playoffs yet. But if they do is Keisean Nixon is doing his part to give Green Bay a chance at having a special team. Nixon's 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter Sunday at Lambeau Field sparked the Packers to a dominating 27-3...
FOX Sports
Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
