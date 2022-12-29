ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

LUM protein food pantry closed today

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
 2 days ago
Volunteers prepare donations at the Westside Food Pantry in West Lafayette. Ray Couture | Summer Reporter

Because of "unforeseen issues with the facility," the Lafayette Urban Ministry Protein Food Pantry will be closed today.

A news release did not say what the issues were.

But the LUM Westside Food Pantry will be open on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

LUM offers food assistance twice a week for individuals and families from Tippecanoe County. Here are the details:

* Open to adult (at least 18 years of age) residents of Tippecanoe County

* Must show a picture ID; must not be sick; must wear face mask

* Show up in person every Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon (except today)

* Location: Unitarian Universalist Church, 333 Meridian St., West Lafayette (Smiley Street entrance near playground)

* Pantry items: Proteins, produce, paper products, and food items from the USDA (depends on availability)

* CityBus route No. 1B Salisbury; drop-off at North Salisbury and Meridian streets and walk down Meridian

