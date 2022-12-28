Read full article on original website
Related
aarp.org
Advocating at the Legislature for Iowans 50-Plus
Iowa’s annual state legislative session kicks off in January, and AARP will be at the Capitol in Des Moines working for passage of bills that benefit older Iowans. Priorities in the 2023 legislative session will include improving the state’s long-term care system and helping people continue to live independently as they age.
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle Alliman, and Dr. David Saggau, […] The post Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024
Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University […] The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license.
KETV.com
Iowa man who tried to vote twice charged with election misconduct
A man is charged with election misconduct after he allegedly completed an absentee ballot and later voted in person. On Dec. 19, police charged 65-year-old Charles Hurd, of Winterset, Iowa, with first-degree election misconduct — a class D felony. Hurd recently spent a night in jail due to the...
kmaland.com
Conservation group urges Iowans to assist in protecting monarch butterflies
(Ames) -- In 2015, reports began to surface regarding the stark descent of the monarch butterfly population worldwide. Over the past two decades, the monarch butterfly population has declined roughly 80%, sparking widespread concern for the species and its surrounding counterparts. In that same year of 2015, Iowa State University...
KCCI.com
A state veterans fund ran out of money in four months, what comes next?
The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund is out of money and has been for months. The $500,000 slotted to help veterans in need, paid for by Iowa Lottery money, helps veterans with travel for medical care, job training, emergency vehicle and housing repairs and more. "It was scary, we know last...
Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday
Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
cbs2iowa.com
Hy-Vee announces free Vitamin D Screenings, workshops to promote healthy lifestyles
West Des Moines — Thursday night, Hy-Vee announced they will be offering 1,000 free Vitamin D Screenings throughout January to promote healthy lifestyles in the new year. Registered dietitians will conduct the free screenings at nearly 60 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. Dietitians say Vitamin D is an...
Rural Webster County USPS customers without service for over a week
CLARE, Iowa — Nancy McCabe wants to know when the USPS mail carrier will show up. She and a growing number of mainly rural customers are frustrated they’ve been without mail service for the past nine days. “We have a very narrow window we can catch the Clare post office to run packages up there,” […]
Bacteria Known to Cause Brain Disease Found in Iowa
In the middle of a "tridemic," as some are calling it, already compounding a hellish flu-season, and in the midst of whatever a "post-pandemic world" is supposed to look like, the latest news out of Des Moines, IA really isn't what we needed to hear as we head full-speed into 2023.
goiowaawesome.com
The Hyball: At Least We Know
The Hyball is a weekly basketball column. Knowing is important. Knowing is a gift. Knowing puts the power back in your hands and lets you decide what to do next. When you don't know, you get strung along. You have to ask questions, figure things out. You just want to know, you know?'
Two die in Story County head-on collision
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a head-on crash just East of Nevada Thursday afternoon. At around 3:10 p.m. deputies with the Story County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car accident in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30, about a quarter mile east of 248th Street. A Chevy pick-up operated […]
What’s Guy Fieri’s Favorite Iowa Dive? A Diner With Sweet BBQ
There are lots of great places to grab amazing food, but there can be only one favorite. For food celebrity Guy Fieri, the #1 dive in Iowa is a diner that makes sweet, sweet BBQ. It wasn't that long ago when Guy Fieri appeared on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Makes a Little Girl’s Christmas with Special Gift
It's safe to say that Caitlin Clark, West Des Moines native and star point guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball team, is one of the most beloved athletes in the state of Iowa. Her likability on the court is only rivaled by her kind-heartedness off the court, as she went out of her away to make a young fan's Christmas with a special gift.
KCCI.com
Child rescued after falling into hotel pool in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A child was rushed to the hospital after accidentally falling into a hotel pool in Des Moines Friday night. According to the police department, they got a call that the child was already pulled from the water by an adult. It happened just after 8...
KCJJ
Des Moines woman facing several charges after allegedly driving unlicensed vehicle
A Des Moines woman faces several charges after being observed driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police stopped 22-year-old Jameshia Nevills near the intersection of Highway 965 and Dans Drive in North Liberty just after midnight Saturday for operating a Mitsubishi Galant without front or rear plates. Upon contact, the officer reportedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol and saw that the front passenger was holding an opened can of alcohol. An odor of marijuana was also reportedly detected. Nevills allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and said she was heading towards Des Moines on Interstate 80 when in fact she was heading towards North Liberty on Highway 965. She also provided a different first name when asked.
Comments / 0