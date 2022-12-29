Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies arrest delivery driver on suspicion of vehicular homicideHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
First Day Hike at Cheyenne Mountain State Park on January 1stColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
AdAmAn Alley in Downtown Colorado Springs Is Worth a VisitColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Last Week to Visit the Award-Winning Electric Safari at CMZooColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Fentanyl and methamphetamine discovered in Colorado Springs homeEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
Related
KKTV
Pedestrian reportedly hit by truck in Colorado Springs while standing in the road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was cited after they were hit by a car on the south side of Colorado Springs Thursday night. Colorado Springs Police are reporting officers were called to Highway 115 and Star Ranch Road just after 6 p.m. after a truck hit a pedestrian.
CSP teaming with CSPD for NYE unsafe driving crackdown
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is teaming up with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for a holiday surge crackdown on bad driving choices in El Paso County. Beginning Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, and going through the night into Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, both agencies will have additional patrol officers […]
Law enforcement on high alert for drivers in El Paso County ringing in the New Year
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Springs Police Department are teaming up beginning New Year's Eve to crack down on drivers for lane violations, speeding, and suspected drivers under the influence when behind the wheel. Both agencies will be monitoring the roads for the following: DUI driversLane violationsSpeedingCareless/reckless driving Law The post Law enforcement on high alert for drivers in El Paso County ringing in the New Year appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo Police warn about panhandling scam
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) warned on social media about scams that had been playing on people’s sympathies. PPD tweeted a thread and posted to Facebook sharing how a group has been collecting money on the side of the road and in intersections with signs claiming to raise money to benefit a child […]
KKTV
Crews respond to basement fire in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on scene at a working fire Friday morning at a home on the north side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Fire Department reported just before 10:45 a.m. that they were responding to a working fire on Sproul Lane, off of Dublin Boulevard near the North Union Boulevard intersection.
Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve celebrations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado residents, especially those who have moved here in recent years, may be wondering where they can go to celebrate the new year. The region has lacked a signature event, and has relied on a variety of smaller events to appeal to a wider range of people. Anthem Music The post Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve celebrations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In recent months, there have been a string of murder-suicides in Southern Colorado. 13 Investigates has found that domestic violence is prominent in nearly all of them. On August 7, tragedy struck when the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots-fired call in Security-Widefield. When they arrived, Alex The post 13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Homicide suspect arrested Wed. driving semi near Colorado Springs identified
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide suspect wanted in Arapahoe County was arrested Wednesday in Colorado Springs while driving a semi-truck. The man was pulled over on southbound I-25 just before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Ray Nixon Power Plant exit, just south of Colorado Springs. During the arrest, the highway was briefly closed and then just the right lane remained closed for a while.
KKTV
Deadly fire at a Colorado Springs mobile home park on Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a mobile home park in Colorado Springs on Thursday for a fire. Just before 1 p.m., there was a fire at 5034 Derby Dr., in the Canterbury Park community near Powers Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard. Firefighters on scene told 11 News...
Neighbors speak out after 55th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs saw its 55th traffic fatality. This sets a new record for most fatal traffic accidents in the city. Around 2:15 Wednesday morning, crews were called to the 1500 block of North Nevada Avenue and found a car which collided into a tree. The male driver The post Neighbors speak out after 55th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
The best Colorado snow pics/videos from KKTV 11 News viewers 12/29/22
Investigation is still underway to determine the cause of fire, and no identifying details about the victim have been made available. Deadly fire at a Colorado Springs mobile home park on Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Deadly fire at a Colorado Springs mobile home park on Thursday. Updated: Dec. 28,...
KKTV
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -On Christmas morning, an uncle and his niece went on what was meant to be a short, fun and calm ATV ride in a neighborhood near Powers and Barnes, in northeast Colorado Springs. However, Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt did not make it home. Members of...
KKTV
Jackknifed semi causes issues on I-25 north of Colorado Springs Thursday
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles and a jackknifed semi caused issues along I-25 north of Colorado Springs on Thursday. Just before 11 a.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced two lanes of southbound I-25 were closed between Baptist and North Gate Boulevard. According to Colorado State Patrol, several vehicles were involved and there were no serious injuries. A Hazmat team was called to the scene for fuel tanks.
Cat Fest Colorado coming to Colorado Springs in 2023!
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — What’s better than Cat Fest? TWO cat fests! Cat Fest is coming to Colorado Springs for 2023! Cat Fest will be in Colorado Springs on Saturday, July 29 at the Colorado Springs Event Center located at 3960 Palmer Park Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to Cat Fest Colorado, you […]
KRDO
Possible homicide suspect taken into custody on I-25 south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest of a possible homicide suspect closed part of I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation announced southbound I-25 was closed due to police activity between US 85 and Exit 125: Ray Nixon Rd.
KRDO
One dead in mobile home fire near Colorado Springs Airport
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to reports of a fire burning at a mobile home trailer park in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the Canterbury Park Manufactured Home Community in the 3000 block of S. Powers Blvd. According to CSFD, there was...
Man found injured after reported stabbing on South Tejon St.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was found injured after a reported stabbing on South Tejon Street in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of the stabbing in the 1500 block of S. Tejon St., just before 6:25 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound The post Man found injured after reported stabbing on South Tejon St. appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Dog stolen in Colorado Springs returned thanks to KKTV 11 News viewers!
Homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County was taken into custody along I-25. Law enforcement activity on the roads will be increased from Thursday until Monday as officials crack down on impaired driving during the New Year’s Eve holiday. Experts say key changes could have saved some homes during the...
Trucker accused of killing locksmith with his semi
The family of the victim, a locksmith, said the trucker suspect refused to pay for locksmith services and hit their father with his semi truck.
Comments / 0