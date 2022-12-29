Read full article on original website
somefuckingprick
1d ago
You think these McDonald's workers are going to care if your "vegan" burger is cooked/prepared on the same equipment, as their regular offerings? 🤣🤣
Warren Chrastil
1d ago
And just like the impossible burger it will be a huge flop, stop pushing these vegetarian crap that make up 1% of the population
BIGDADDY J
1d ago
well good for all the millineals. they can go in there after brushing their teeth with toothpaste made from animal fat, and while wearing their leather jackets and shoes. oh and let's not forget how they are going to get there. I bet their tires on their cars are one of the few that don't use animal stearic acid. most of these so called vegans have no idea
