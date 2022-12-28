Read full article on original website
NBA
LeBron Celebrates Birthday by Lifting Lakers to Win over Hawks
LeBron James sure knows how to celebrate his birthday in style. On the night he turned 38 years old, LeBron scored 47 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out nine assists to carry the Lakers to a 130-121 victory over Atlanta. To begin the game, you'd have never thought it...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bulls
The Cavaliers look to reverse a recent trend when they close out the 2022 calendar year – traveling to the Windy City for a New Year’s Eve matchup with the Bulls. The Wine & Gold are riding a three-game losing skid into tonight’s contest – dropping a 135-126 decision on Thursday night in Indiana in their first road outing after a six-game home stand. The Pacers evened the season series in a back-and-forth game that featured 11 ties and 11 lead-changes, with Indy drilling 19 triples in the win. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 28 points and Jarrett Allen notched a double-double, but the Cavs are now allowing 126.0 points per over the three-game slide.
NBA
Buddy Hield makes NBA’s fastest 3-pointer just 3 seconds into game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers’ game against Cleveland on Thursday night. The opening tipoff was batted to Hield, who caught it behind the arc, turned and shot. The ball went through with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter, with Pacers center Myles Turner being credited with an assist.
NBA
Sabonis Stamps All-Star Case in Kings Comeback Win Over Nuggets
Playing through injury, the Kings star big man came through in a much-needed win over a Western Conference powerhouse. Late in the third quarter of Wednesday’s matchup against Denver, Nuggets guard Davon Reed pulled up for a 14-foot jumper that hit all net and extended the away team’s lead to 19 points, 100-81, with just 3:26 left in the stanza.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Vikings vs. Packers predictions: NFL picks, odds and betting offers
Our NFL betting writer brings you his best Vikings vs. Packers predictions and picks for their NFL Week 17 showdown, which is live Sunday on CBS at 4:25 p.m. EST. The Vikings (12-3) edged the visiting New York Giants 27-24 in Week 16 behind Greg Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time expired. Minnesota, which has clinched the NFC North crown, currently is the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Green Bay has won three in a row to keep its NFC postseason aspirations alive. The Packers (7-8), who are coming off a 26-20 victory in Miami on Christmas Day, are seeking to...
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Milwaukee Sunday for first of two-game duel with Bucks
The Wizards (16-21) have won four straight games, a streak that ties their season-long, and are now headed to Milwaukee for two games with the Bucks (23-12), starting Sunday night. Can the Wizards stay hot against one of the league's best teams? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Fiserv...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 30, 2022
Winners of four straight overall, first-place New Orleans (22-12) tries to sweep its three-game homestand at 7:30 p.m. Friday, hosting similarly hot Philadelphia (20-13). The 76ers have won eight of their last nine games. Tonight's game is sold out. Read Thursday’s injury report for Pelicans-76ers. Watch the latest episode...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Clippers
Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers (19-17) will close out 2022 with one last game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and it should be a good one, as Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and the Los Angeles Clippers (21-16) make their annual visit to Indianapolis. The Blue...
NBA
Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Saturday
Friday’s home win over Philadelphia was filled with fun moments, including CJ McCollum breaking a 15-year-old franchise record for three-pointers made in a game, but there was at least one downside. Trey Murphy sustained a right ankle sprain during the victory against the 76ers and is listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s road back-to-back in Memphis (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM). Four New Orleans players are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (neck spasm) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
Recap: Thunder at Hornets
Stylistically, the Thunder knew what to expect from the Charlotte Hornets and on Thursday night that’s exactly what OKC got. With a lineup chock full of big men, Charlotte’s bread and butter this season has been scoring off of second chances and dominating the glass. The Hornets out-rebounded...
New York Post
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: Grab a cool offer for the Ohio sports betting launch
Sports betting is officially live in Ohio and New York Post readers can grab a great offer from BetMGM on launch day. Let’s review how you can claim your $1,000 in first bet insurance and run through today’s bowl games. Follow the button below for more information about the offer from BetMGM: Get the BetMGM Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes BetMGM Live offer New BetMGM bettors in the state of Ohio can claim a $1,000 first bet insurance bet on January 1st. That’s right, you first bet placed can be fully refunded if it loses for up to $1,000 Just...
NBA
Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
In the final game of the calendar year, the Cavs face off against the Chicago Bulls in the Windy City. These two squared off in Cleveland's second game of the season, with the Cavs getting a win by 32 points. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1...
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. added to the injury report for Friday's game against Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (20-13) Tuesday loss at Washington. De'Anthony Melton, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
Bills-Bengals ‘Monday Night Football’ Game to Start at 8:30 p.m. ET
The NFL will do its part to avoid conflict with the Rose Bowl on Monday evening.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.31.2022
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 132 Detroit 118. (Bulls: (16-19, 9-8 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 43 points Pistons: Ivey: 22 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8. Pistons: Stewart: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 6 Pistons: Bogdanovic and Ivey: 6 per. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Zach LaVine...
NBA
Bulls pull away in final 4 minutes to edge Pistons
Three quick observations from Friday night’s 132-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls at United Center. LATE PUSH – With injuries (Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Livers) and suspensions (Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo) knocking 40 percent of the Pistons preferred rotation out of 2022’s penultimate game, they managed to find enough offense to give themselves a shot to string together consecutive wins for the first time since doing it at Denver and Utah last month. Through three quarters, the Pistons had 92 points and were shooting 53 percent overall, 48 percent from the 3-point arc and 100 percent at the foul line – yet still trailed by three points. And when they cooled off just a little bit – missing their first two 3-point shots and two free throws to start the fourth quarter – Chicago opened its biggest lead at nine points. The Pistons snapped their six-game losing streak with Wednesday’s win over Orlando largely on the strength of their defense, holding the Magic to 101 points and 41 percent shooting, but they couldn’t put enough stops together against the Bulls down the stretch to win again. There were 15 ties and 17 lead changes through three quarters and the Pistons came back to tie twice – at 110 and again at 115 – after the Bulls led by nine. But the Pistons never had the ball with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Chicago outscored the Pistons 13-1 from the four-minute mark until Saddiq Bey’s layup with 1:25 to play to ice their win.
