Spain to Require Travellers From China Test Negative for COVID or Be Fully Vaccinated
MADRID (Reuters) -People travelling from China to Spain will be required to test negative for COVID-19 or prove they have been fully vaccinated against the disease, Spain's top health official said on Friday. Earlier this month, China began dismantling the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and extensive testing in...
U.S. COVID-19 Toll Surpasses 100 Million Infections, Likely a Significant Underestimate
The U.S. has surpassed a COVID-19 infection toll of 100 million – the largest official tally from any country and also a significant underestimate of the true number. The underestimate mostly stems from rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests, the results of which don’t automatically get reported to health departments. But missed cases have also surely come from asymptomatic infections that didn’t prompt testing, lack of access to testing or people choosing not to test at all.
Over 40% of U.S. COVID Cases Caused by Omicron Subvariant XBB.1.5 - CDC
(Reuters) -Over 40% of COVID-19 cases in the United States are now caused by the highly contagious Omicron XBB.1.5, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday, with the subvariant doubling from the previous week. Although many public health experts are expressing concern about the...
New Year Eve Spurs Hope in China Even as Censors Target Online COVID Content
WUHAN/BEIJING (Reuters) -New Year's Eve in China prompted an outpouring of reflection online, some of it critical, about the strict zero-COVID policy. the country adhered to for almost three years and the impact of its abrupt reversal this month. The sudden change to live with the virus has prompted a...
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
Where are home prices in America’s 400 largest housing markets headed in 2023? These 5 charts give us some clues
Buyers Vs. sellers: Let's take a closer look at inventory data in the nation's 400 largest markets.
Chinese Jet Came Within 10 Feet of U.S. Military Aircraft -U.S. Military
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese military plane came within 10 feet (3 metres) of a U.S. air force aircraft in the contested South China Sea last week and forced it to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision in international airspace, the U.S. military said on Thursday. The close encounter followed...
North Korea Enters 2023 With Clear Plan for Military Escalation
North Korea on Wednesday signaled that it plans to escalate its weapons development and production – to include potential nuclear tests – at a time it senses weakness from its adversaries in the region. [. Read:. North Korea's Kim Unveils New Military Goals at Key Party Meeting ]
Chevron Sending Two Oil Tankers to Venezuela Under U.S. Approval
HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. oil company Chevron Corp is sending two oil tankers to Venezuela, one of which will load the first cargo of crude destined for the United States in nearly four years, according to a person familiar with the matter and shipping data. On Friday, a Chevron-chartered vessel approached...
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Southwest Airlines Co., down $2.15 to $33.94. The airline had to cancel roughly two-thirds of its flights over the last couple of days, which it blamed on problems related to staffing and weather. Las Vegas Sands Corp., up $1.94 to $48.46. […]
We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data
Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
Stock Market Live: Stocks Extend Slide As Tesla, Apple Fail To Power Santa Claus Rally
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower Wednesday, while Treasury bond yields bumped higher in thin holiday trading as investors looked to close out the final few trading days of the year buoyed by China's Covid reopening. Stocks pared earlier gains following a weaker-than-expected reading for pending home sales, which slumped to...
China's factory activity likely cooled in Dec on COVID surge: Reuters Poll
BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's factory activity is expected to have extended declines in December, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the end of the country's "zero-COVID" policy and rising infections began to affect production lines.
October Pork Exports Largest in 16 Months
The U.S. Meat Export Federation, or USMEF, released the October export numbers and pork reached a 16-month high. Courtney Knupp, vice president of international market development with the National Pork Board says they are excited about the released data that shows pork’s value increased 13 percent at $697.3 million.
China Sails Warships Near Guam in Warning to U.S. Over Taiwan
China has sailed one of its three aircraft carriers near the U.S. territory of Guam, Japanese officials confirmed, ending an already combative year with a rare move that Beijing signaled as a clear warning to the Biden administration over Taiwan. [. Read:. Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out...
U.S. Says N.Korea Ballistic Missile Launches Don't Pose Immediate Threat to Allies
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches do not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to Washington's allies, the United States said. North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward the sea east of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, according to the South Korean military.
