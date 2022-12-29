Read full article on original website
fitfoodiefinds.com
Crispy Air Fryer Potatoes
Make these crispy air fryer potatoes for perfectly crispy and seasoned skin and tender, fluffy potato on the inside!. These crispy air fryer potatoes are the perfect side dish for any meal! They’re perfectly seasoned and air fried to crispy perfection in 10 minutes. We love these taters served alongside sous vide steak and sautéed green beans. Delish!
Epicurious
Extra-Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Wings
You don’t need to bust out a big jug of oil or babysit a hot pot to get succulent, crispy chicken wings. This air fryer chicken wings recipe is here to help you achieve the best wings, proving deep-frying isn’t the only way to achieve deliciously crunchy results.
princesspinkygirl.com
Pork Fried Rice
Pork Fried Rice is a classic Chinese take-out dish that everyone loves. It’s a great way to use up leftovers and turn them into something special. Making it yourself at home gives you the opportunity to customize it however you like. Plus, it comes together in about 15 minutes – making for a quick and tasty meal!
Traditional Christmas Morning Casserole, A Savory Breakfast Your Family Will Enjoy
This quick and easy Christmas Breakfast Casserole is packed full of flavor. The best part is you only need a few ingredients for this recipe that you usually have on hand. A traditional breakfast casserole that is a savory delight to the taste buds and makes Christmas morning even more special, by having this delicious Christmas Breakfast Casserole. You can prep the night before and simply throw this cheesy casserole into the oven to bake!
Hamburger casserole for dinner: Grandma's super simple recipe
This hamburger casserole recipe from Jill Bauer, the food and lifestyle expert behind JustJill.com, is simple and can be made in under an hour.
thecountrycook.net
Slow Cooker Potato Soup (with frozen potatoes)
This Slow Cooker Potato Soup is so fast to throw together thanks to frozen potatoes. A hearty, thick soup with incredible flavor and easy to make!. I love potato soup so much! It is one of my family's favorite comfort foods. I have a recipe where I make it completely from scratch. It's delicious but some days you just don't feel like messing with all that, right? This recipe is my shortcut solution to potato soup. You still get fantastic flavor with a few convenience foods used to help you put a delicious meal on the table without too much effort!
Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite
Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
wdfxfox34.com
Easy Keto Lemon Cream Cheese Cookies
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/easy-keto-lemon-cream-cheese-cookies. These soft and pillowy keto lemon cream cheese cookies are an irresistibly delicious treat. With tangy lemon zest, almond flour, and monk fruit sweetener, these cookies have everything you love in a tasty keto dessert. You’ll never believe that these refreshing cookies are sugar-free, low-carb, and gluten-free!
Crispy Buckeyes - Peanut Butter Balls
I love the texture that Rice Krispies bring to these peanut butter balls. I'll never go back to just plain peanut butter balls, the Krispies level up this no bake treat into something special. This recipe is my daughters favorite and if I'm to be honest I make these year round for her. My mom use to make these for me as a child and I love that I can share these memories with my family. I like to mix it up a bit and use dark chocolate but semi sweet or milk chocolate also work great.
Parmesan Chicken Pasta
Chicken recipes can get so boring. I'm always looking for a recipes that are different and this Italian Inspired recipe checks all the boxes! You'll fall in love with the flavors in this Chicken. It has yummy bacon, spinach, and tomatoes all tossed in a parmesan garlic cream sauce. My mouth is watering right now just thinking of this amazing pasta dish. This is comfort food at it's absolute best. It seriously doesn't get much better than this dish. If you're a pasta lover, you're going to have this on a permanent rotation in your home. The cream sauce absorbs all the delicious flavors from the ingredients in this pasta dish. This chicken and bacon pasta recipe is easy to make and uses basic ingredients.
purewow.com
Wondering How Long to Air Fry Chicken Nuggets? We’ve Got the Answer￼
You finally treated yourself to an air fryer. Kudos. Of course, you swiftly bought your kids’ favorite foods (hi, frozen French fries) to crisp up in the dreamy appliance for dinner. But do you know how long to air fry chicken nuggets? All in, it’ll take about 15 minutes, but there are a few important tips to follow in order to get crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside nuggets. Read on for our recs before you start cooking. In the meantime, we’ll dig the ketchup out of the pantry.
Bailey's Irish cream poke cake: Decadent desserts
This Bailey's Irish cream poke cake is a delicious decadent treat for adults only that makes the perfect New Year's Eve party dessert. This recipe from Crayons and Cravings is so fun and easy to make and personally, I love making poke cakes because they are so moist and almost fool proof even for an inexperienced baker. Plus, there are such a large variety of flavors and ingredients that can be used, you can really make a poke cake for any occasion.
Turnip Greens
When I was growing up, greens were something special that we had for Sunday supper. There were collard greens, curly mustard greens, slick mustard greens, and, my favorite, turnip greens. My grandmother would plant turnips every year with me, along with the curiosity you’d expect from a little girl, right...
Recipes from Ronee: Arthur’s Cream Cheese and Pecan Pie
This recipe was given to me by my friend, Arthur Richard, one of the first people I met in New Orleans. He was not necessarily a cook or baker, but he was so proud that he could produce this for potlucks and friends’ dinners. ARTHUR’S CREAM CHEESE & PECAN PIE Preheat Oven: 375° Baking Time: […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Arthur’s Cream Cheese and Pecan Pie appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
macaronikid.com
Slow Cooker Recipe: Chicken Noodle Soup Comforts, Soothes
It's the time of year when everyone seems like they're fighting a sniffly nose. That means it's time for some chicken noodle soup! Did you know it's not just an old wives' tale that chicken noodle soup can help you get over an illness?. In fact, the nutrients from chicken...
News On 6
Savory Cheddar Muffins
Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Stacey Jones from the OSU Extension doing some Savory Cheddar Muffins. Ingredients: 1 egg, beaten 1 cup of milk 4 TBSP of melted butter 2 cups of all-purpose flour 3 tsp. baking powder 2 ½ tsp. garlic salt 1 tsp. Italian seasoning ¾ cup of shredded sharp cheddar cheese 2 TBSP additional butter for brushing muffin tops.
princesspinkygirl.com
Homemade Bolognese Sauce
This homemade Bolognese Sauce recipe is a classic Italian dish that is complex in flavor yet surprisingly easy to make. Using a few simple ingredients, this sauce can be served with pasta, on pizza, or in lasagna. Plus, it’s a great way to use up any leftover ingredients you have...
The Daily South
Spiraled Sweet Potato Gratin
Put away your spiralizer—all you need is a good, sharp knife to prepare this impressive and delicious holiday side dish. Although this gratin looks impressive, it’s surprisingly simple to assemble—simply layer thin slices of sweet potato in slightly overlapping circles until you fill up the dish. Those beautifully layered sweet potatoes then get drowned in a thyme- and garlic-infused cream before being baked until perfectly tender.
Snickerdoodle cheesecake bars: Decadent desserts
Snickerdoodle cookies which are made with flour, butter, sugar, salt and cinnamon are extremely popular and over the last few years have evolved into many different recipes using the base ingredients. From pies to ice cream and even coffee creamer, the snickerdoodle is loved by many. This snickerdoodle cheesecake bar recipe from Shugary Sweet is the perfect combination of a cookie and cheesecake and sweet and salty, which solves all your cravings.
12tomatoes.com
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
