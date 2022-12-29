If your Georgia Bulldogs are taking on a talented Big Ten power with a shot to play for a national title on the line, you could probably use a drink. I can help with that. All season college football observers have asked the question: who can keep up with Georgia? As often as not the answer seems to have been “the Ohio State Buckeyes.” Ohio State is probably the only team outside the SEC that matches the Bulldogs blue chipper for blue chipper in the recruiting department. They’ve got proven playmakers on offense and defense. There’s solid depth, and a proven coaching staff.

ATHENS, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO