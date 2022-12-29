ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?

Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones fires back at Terrell Owens report linking him to Cowboys

Add Terrell Owens to the extensive list of free agent wide receivers the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to throughout the season. The former superstar wideout was said to be in talks with the Cowboys to receive a tryout to make the team, a report that was quickly shot down by team owner Jerry Jones. […] The post Jerry Jones fires back at Terrell Owens report linking him to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players

The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Josh Sweat carted off field in brutal injury blow

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field and taken to the hospital by ambulance after taking a hit early in his team’s Sunday game against thew New Orleans Saints. Sweat was injured while attempting a tackle on third-and-one midway through the first quarter. Video of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Packers’ updated playoff scenario after Commanders lose, Lions win

At 7-8 heading into Week 17, the Green Bay Packers are on the cusp of securing a postseason berth. After the Washington Commanders lost and the Detroit Lions won in Week 17, the Packers’ playoff scenario has become much clearer. The Commanders dropped to 7-8-1 while the Lions moved to 8-8. Detroit currently holds the […] The post Packers’ updated playoff scenario after Commanders lose, Lions win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later

Trevor Lawrence hasn’t played against South Carolina for a couple of years now, but his impact can still be felt when they play his former football team Clemson. The current QB for the Jacksonville Jaguars tore up the Gamecocks during his time there for the Tigers. It’s hardly a surprise, then, when South Carolina fans […] The post Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Alabama HC Nick Saban’s strong advice for Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. after Sugar Bowl win

The Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business on Saturday with a 45-20 win over Kansas State in the 2022 Sugar Bowl. From Bryce Young’s five touchdown passes to Will Anderson’s assertiveness to disrupt the Will Howard-led Wildcats offense, the Crimson Tide orchestrated quite a convincing performance in the final game of their campaign. Alabama […] The post Alabama HC Nick Saban’s strong advice for Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. after Sugar Bowl win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Eagles QB Gardner Minshew reacts to brutal pick-6 after ugly loss to Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles entered their Week 17 home clash against the New Orleans Saints in need of a win to officially lock up the NFC East. Instead, the Saints played the role of spoiler with a 20-10 victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Saints went into halftime holding a 13-0 lead, but the […] The post Eagles QB Gardner Minshew reacts to brutal pick-6 after ugly loss to Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Ron Rivera addresses Commanders Week 18 QB situation after Carson Wentz’s dud vs. Browns

The Washington Commanders decided to bench quarterback Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz in Week 17. That plan backfired as the Commanders fell to the Cleveland Browns 24-10. As Washington moves into a potential crucial Week 18 matchup, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was vague about who would be under center. In the loss, Wentz completed […] The post Ron Rivera addresses Commanders Week 18 QB situation after Carson Wentz’s dud vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel reacts to playoff hopes slipping away with 5th straight loss

It was only two months ago that the Miami Dolphins held the top spot in the AFC East standings. Now, the Dolphins are on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. The Dolphins dropped out of the No. 7 seed in the AFC following their 23-21 road loss to the New England Patriots […] The post Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel reacts to playoff hopes slipping away with 5th straight loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
atozsports.com

Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

How Michael Jordan impacted Mike Evans’ huge game for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Chris Godwin was one proud secret Santa after Mike Evans had a Michael Jordan-like performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 17 win against the Carolina Panthers. Why you ask? Well, Godwin apparently gifted Evans a throwback Jordan North Carolina basketball jersey. Evans then wore that jersey before and after Sunday’s showdown with the Panthers, in which the 29-year-old wideout recorded 207 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 receptions.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

‘He was ballin’: Saquon Barkley’s hype reaction to Giants QB Daniel Jones’ clutch performance vs. Colts

The New York Giants had a multitude of keen contributors in their Week 18 home win against the Indianapolis Colts. Among them, Daniel Jones had quite a productive performance on the day. The Colts did not have much of an answer for Jones both in the air and on the ground. The fourth-year quarterback posted […] The post ‘He was ballin’: Saquon Barkley’s hype reaction to Giants QB Daniel Jones’ clutch performance vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
