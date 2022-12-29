ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nostradamus’ 2023 Predictions Include World War III & End Of The Monarchy

The 16th-century astrologer has previously been credited with foretelling the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things. With a new year, for many, comes new resolutions and the chance to step into a better version of yourself. However, each new year also comes with 365 days of potential turmoil – depending on what the universe plans to throw at us. According to 16th-century astrologer, Nostradamus, the impending fresh start could have some serious upheaval.
The Crawfish Boxes

Retired Area 51 Employee Gets Drunk in Vegas and Tells the Truth

After getting crunk in Las Vegas, a retired Area 51 employee makes some startling admissions. How long do you think it’ll be until he ‘mysteriously’ disappears?. If you needed any further proof about the shady practices at the world’s most infamous facility where alien technology is developed and tested, you’ve got it. Just listen to this story coming from a retired Area 51 employee who got too drunk for his own safety and started spilling some highly-sensitive beans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
People

Great Pyrenees Attacks Pack of Coyotes to Protect Animals on Georgia Farm: 'Not a Normal Dog'

The 21-month-old, 85-pound dog named Casper decided to take on a pack of 11 coyotes — killing eight of the animals — and suffered injuries to his tail and ears during the incident A Great Pyrenees dog is recovering after killing eight coyotes in Georgia when the animals threatened sheep on his farm. At just 21 months old, the 85-pound dog's protective instincts kicked in last month, according to his owner. "It was chaos," John Wierwille, 55, told The Washington Post about his dog, Casper. "It was not how...
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

This Elephant Trots Through a Sea Of Deadly Hippos and Doesn’t Care

This Elephant Trots Through a Sea Of Deadly Hippos and Doesn't Care. Elephants are kind animals who capture our thoughts and hearts. These are enormous sentient beings. Asian elephants can grow to a height of over 11 feet and weigh up to 12,000 pounds. African elephants can grow from eight to thirteen feet tall and weigh over 18,000 pounds. These beautiful creatures can live for 60 to 70 years.
HowStuffWorks

7 of the World's Smallest Dog Breeds

Some of the world's smallest dog breeds play the largest role in our lives. With their expressive faces and adorable antics — not to mention the extensive wardrobe possibilities — it is hard for many people to imagine life without a tiny dog. Small dogs live 12 to...
a-z-animals.com

The Top 10 Dog Breeds That Look Like Foxes

Dogs, wolves, and foxes are part of the same taxonomical family: canids. However, they are in different genera, and dogs and foxes probably diverged about 10 million years ago. The two species are incredibly different and even have differing numbers of chromosome pairs. Dogs are very domesticated, but it could...
a-z-animals.com

This Angry Elephant Charges A Huge Hippo in Wild Video

African elephants are the largest land-dwelling mammals on Earth. They can weigh up to 14,000 pounds. Hippos are highly aggressive creatures when they feel threatened and could be responsible for up to 3,000 fatalities every year. Both elephant and hippo populations are at risk due to habitat loss, poaching, and...
Action News Jax

Troubles aside, Xi says China on 'right side of history'

BEIJING — (AP) — China "stands on the right side of history," the country's leader Xi Jinping said Saturday in a New Year's address that came as questions swirl over his government's handling of COVID-19 and economic and political challenges at home and abroad. Speaking on national television...
a-z-animals.com

The Largest Ever Giraffe Was 2,760lbs and Had Antlers

The modern giraffe is the tallest animal alive with an average height of 15-18 feet. Modern giraffes have one of the most extreme evolutionary adaptations; their long necks! But how did giraffes look before they evolved into what we see today? Their evolutionary history dates back to over 50 million years ago. The largest ever giraffe was 2,760 lbs and had antlers. Along their evolutionary line is one of the largest known ruminants of all time, the Sivatherium. While this species may not have modern giraffes beat in height, they definitely have them beat in weight. Let’s look at the ancient Sivatherium, and what we know about this large giraffe animal.
Action News Jax

Live Updates | Reactions to Pope Benedict XVI's death

ALTOETTING, Germany — The pastor of the Bavarian town of Altoetting, where Benedict came many times as a pilgrim to pray to a famous statue of the Virgin Mary, has lauded the former pope as a humble, yet knowledgeable and unique man. “He was humble in the Bavarian way,”...
a-z-animals.com

The 4 Oldest Zoos in the World (What Rare Animals Do They Hold?)

The 4 Oldest Zoos in the World (What Rare Animals Do They Hold?) The concept of non-native animals being kept for display is as old as Ancient Egypt. However, today’s modern zoos began developing just a few centuries ago. What are the 4 oldest zoos in the world, and what rare animals do they hold?
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Revelers throng to New Year's parties after COVID hiatus

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — With countdowns and fireworks, revelers in major city centers across the Asia-Pacific region ushered in the first new year without COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020. While COVID-19 continues to cause death and dismay, particularly in China, which is battling a...
a-z-animals.com

See King Buck Up Close – The 3,126 lb Tallest Horse In The World

See King Buck Up Close - The 3,126 lb Tallest Horse In The World. Horses are some of the most majestic animals. Most weigh between 840 and 1,200 pounds. They are measured in hands rather than feet, inches, or centimeters. One hand equals approximately four inches. Most horses are between 12 and 18 hands, although both height and weight can vary greatly depending on the breed.
MILLERSBURG, OH
a-z-animals.com

Types Of Hen and Chicks Succulents

Sempervivum succulents are better known as hen and chicks. They are rosette-forming mini succulents with fleshy leaves and an array of flower shades that spread by throwing out a perfectly formed mini version – hence the “chick”. There are many types of hen and chick succulents but some stand out from the crowd. We’ll take a look at the most popular a little later on.
a-z-animals.com

Starling Murmuration: What Is It and Where You Can See It

Starling murmurations are a spectacular sight, something you have to see to believe. It is one of nature’s most magnificent shows, waves of birds swirling in the sky as if they are thinking with one mind. But what exactly is a starling murmuration, and why do they do it? Find out now, including the best places to see one for yourself.

