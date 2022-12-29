Read full article on original website
wtloam.com
Sports Update: Friday, December 30th
Thursday, in a game broadcast live on Somerset 106.1 FM & Somerset106.com, the Somerset Briar Jumpers defeated the Cougars of Somerset Christian School 75-61. Pulaski Co. 77 Perry, Ohio 56. Evangel Christian 67 Southwestern 33. Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers 60-Whitwell, TN 26. Montgomery Co. 60 Pulaski County Lady Maroons 45.
fox56news.com
Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with rape
21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is set for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with …. 21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is...
‘Grim Reaper’ Appears in Wedding Photos from Church Near Lexington, Kentucky
I saw this photo on the Haunted History of Kentucky Facebook group and reached out to the bride, who posted the photo, to get the story behind the haunting photo. The photo was taken during Christina's wedding back in 2008. According to Christiina,. The wedding was at Mt. Beulah church...
More than 500 acres of public access added to Kentucky wildlife area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells, the agency said last week in a […]
WKYT 27
Man killed in late-night fire
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
wbontv.com
AppHarvest closes deal on sale/release of Berea facility
AppHarvest announced today it has finalized the sale and leaseback of it’s Berea Kentucky indoor leafy greens farm for just over $127 million and has officially opened the 60 acre high tech indoor farm in Richmond Kentucky on Speedwell Road. AppHarvest has entered into the agreement with Mastronardi Berea,...
wymt.com
Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky grocery store is being sued for religious discrimination. A federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday states Matthew Barnett claims he was denied a job for the assistant manager position at Hometown IGA in Williamsburg because he is a Rastafarian. As part of his religion,...
WKYT 27
Burst water pipe damages Richmond Hall of Justice
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It will be several months of repairs for the Hall of Justice building in Madison County after a burst pipe caused significant damage on Christmas day. Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe got his first chance to see the damage sustained to the Madison County Hall of Justice after a pipe burst Christmas morning.
Missing Laurel County 15-year-old found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing about two miles north of London has been found safe
wdrb.com
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
q95fm.net
An Eastern Kentucky Woman Was Arrested Early This Morning After Stealing A Truck And Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky woman was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a truck and fleeing from police. At 3AM this morning Deputy Sheriff Shane Wilson with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the Leslie County Dispatch. It was reported that a male...
lakercountry.com
JES spared of damage after sprinkler line bursts
The extreme cold temperatures over the holiday weekend did a number on various pipes around the county and in one case, the Russell County School System was spared of major damages when a sprinkler line in the generator room at Jamestown Elementary School burst on Christmas Day. According to Superintendent...
wymt.com
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen truck around 3:00 Thursday morning. Deputies said a man and woman were driving in a 1999 Chevy pickup in the Bear Branch area. The man stopped to use the restroom. During that time,...
WKYT 27
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators say freezing temperatures could be to blame for a man’s death in Pulaski County. While the coroner has not released the exact cause of death, Somerset police say 49-year-old Donald Perdue was found Friday afternoon behind a business. Melisa Perdue says her brother Donald...
wtloam.com
Pineville Shooting Suspect Arrested After Road Rage Incident
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were dispatched to US-119 near Pine Mountain Storage after they received a call about a road rage incident. Police say the suspect, identified as Michael Shane Douglas, reportedly shot at a car containing two passengers that was driving down US-119. The victims told investigators that Douglas had shot out their taillight and pointed police toward Haley Lane. Pineville Police joined deputies and say when they entered the area, Douglas fired a shot at them. U-S 119 was shut down and nearby stores were evacuated. Douglas was eventually taken into custody with no injuries reported. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.
q95fm.net
Williamsburg Hometown IGA Sued For Religious Discrimination
The Williamsburg Hometown IGA is being sued by the EEOC for alleged religious discrimination. The federal agency claims in the lawsuit that the grocery store refused to hire a man due to his religious beliefs. This would be a violation of federal discrimination law. According to the lawsuit, the grocery...
