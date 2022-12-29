ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Sports Update: Friday, December 30th

Thursday, in a game broadcast live on Somerset 106.1 FM & Somerset106.com, the Somerset Briar Jumpers defeated the Cougars of Somerset Christian School 75-61. Pulaski Co. 77 Perry, Ohio 56. Evangel Christian 67 Southwestern 33. Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers 60-Whitwell, TN 26. Montgomery Co. 60 Pulaski County Lady Maroons 45.
SOMERSET, KY
Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with rape

21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is set for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with …. 21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is...
LEXINGTON, KY
Man killed in late-night fire

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
AppHarvest closes deal on sale/release of Berea facility

AppHarvest announced today it has finalized the sale and leaseback of it’s Berea Kentucky indoor leafy greens farm for just over $127 million and has officially opened the 60 acre high tech indoor farm in Richmond Kentucky on Speedwell Road. AppHarvest has entered into the agreement with Mastronardi Berea,...
BEREA, KY
Burst water pipe damages Richmond Hall of Justice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It will be several months of repairs for the Hall of Justice building in Madison County after a burst pipe caused significant damage on Christmas day. Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe got his first chance to see the damage sustained to the Madison County Hall of Justice after a pipe burst Christmas morning.
RICHMOND, KY
JES spared of damage after sprinkler line bursts

The extreme cold temperatures over the holiday weekend did a number on various pipes around the county and in one case, the Russell County School System was spared of major damages when a sprinkler line in the generator room at Jamestown Elementary School burst on Christmas Day. According to Superintendent...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators say freezing temperatures could be to blame for a man’s death in Pulaski County. While the coroner has not released the exact cause of death, Somerset police say 49-year-old Donald Perdue was found Friday afternoon behind a business. Melisa Perdue says her brother Donald...
SOMERSET, KY
Pineville Shooting Suspect Arrested After Road Rage Incident

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were dispatched to US-119 near Pine Mountain Storage after they received a call about a road rage incident. Police say the suspect, identified as Michael Shane Douglas, reportedly shot at a car containing two passengers that was driving down US-119. The victims told investigators that Douglas had shot out their taillight and pointed police toward Haley Lane. Pineville Police joined deputies and say when they entered the area, Douglas fired a shot at them. U-S 119 was shut down and nearby stores were evacuated. Douglas was eventually taken into custody with no injuries reported. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.
Williamsburg Hometown IGA Sued For Religious Discrimination

The Williamsburg Hometown IGA is being sued by the EEOC for alleged religious discrimination. The federal agency claims in the lawsuit that the grocery store refused to hire a man due to his religious beliefs. This would be a violation of federal discrimination law. According to the lawsuit, the grocery...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY

