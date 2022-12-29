ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 59

David Rowen
1d ago

I’m not surprised. Even driving in the right lane at about 5-7 miles above the speed limit on interstate highways I get tailgated. Our governor and the rest of the lawmakers should take notice to this report.

Reply
8
Susan Wynne
1d ago

Ya think?? You just figured this out?? The locals have known this for years. No one knows where they're going as few are from here and they all think they're better than and more important than everyone else.

Reply
7
KeepOn
1d ago

The sunshine doesn't always bring the best out in people, especially those that believed they are entitled. So many "older" 60+ that will cut you off, pull out in front only to go 40 mph, stop at a green light, turn left at a stop light in front of the "right of way" driver, move lanes with no indication of doing so, the list goes onShopping carts...that's another beast

Reply(3)
7
Related
floridaing.com

Florida Climate – Is Florida Hot All Year Round?

Have you ever been curious about what the weather is like in Florida? Well, if you are, then get ready to find out! Is Florida hot all year round? That’s the million-dollar question that many people are asking. For those of us who like warm weather, Florida is a...
FLORIDA STATE
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

2022 saw more California businesses relocate to Florida

(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s invitation to Floridians to move to California ahead of the November election, California businesses continue to leave, and increasingly to Florida. While their top relocation destination is overwhelmingly Texas, several major companies have relocated to Florida since Newsom’s been in...
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training

Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Will Florida Legalize Marijuana for Recreational Use?

The usage of medical marijuana for “qualified” people is reportedly going to be legal as of 2022. However, as per “News4Jax,” it remains illegal to sell, grow, and consume marijuana for recreational use in the state of Florida. Many people on both sides of the issue have been discussing if marijuana should be made legal in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles highlights major accomplishments of 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is highlighting major accomplishments of 2022, all in pursuit of the department’s vision: A Safer Florida. FLHSMV’s more than 4,000 members serve in all of Florida’s 67 counties and are committed to the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles, and the operation of the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLORIDA STATE
Live Action News

Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law

After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
LARGO, FL
FloridaDaily

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health

The‭ ‬2018‭ ‬tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health.‭ ‬Then-Gov.‭ ‬Rick Scott‭ ‬and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision‭ ‬– to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health.‭ ‬Today,‭ ‬thanks to great leadership,‭ ‬that vision is becoming a reality.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaing.com

What is the Number One Place to Retire in Florida? Try 6 Places

Retiring in Florida is a dream for many. It is an attractive prospect for many people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of their current city life but with hundreds of cities and towns to choose from, how can you decide where the best place to retire in Florida is?
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy