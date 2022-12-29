Read full article on original website
Related
EverydayHealth.com
The Last Word: Can You Actually ‘Boost’ Your Immune System?
The immune system is a network of cells, tissues, and organs that help your body fight infections, illnesses, and diseases. It works to recognize and protect against these foreign invaders that can make you sick. When your immune system is functioning properly, it’s able to stop or fight off germs...
Can you actually 'boost' serotonin?
The "feel good" neurotransmitter serotonin is associated with mood.
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
Woman, 50, who looks decades younger shares her simple anti-ageing secret
A 50-year-old woman who looks decades younger than her actual age has shared her anti-ageing secrets with followers. TikToker Aimee Montgomery, from Texas, who is a digital marketing strategy expert, shared her tips online - and people were pretty blown away. You can watch the video below:. Promising the tips...
Scientists develop cranberry-infused lipstick to ward off viruses like Covid, the flu and Ebola
Researchers from Valencia created a cranberry-infused antimicrobial lipstick which can help ward off viruses including surrogates of Covid, flu and Ebola.
Boy, 5, dies eating plant seeds with poison 30 times more toxic than ricin
A five-year-old boy in India has died after consuming the seeds of a highly poisonous plant. After the boy ate the seeds of a plant called rosary pea, scientifically known as Abrus Precatorius, he developed seizures, went into a coma, and died within 24 hours. His seven-year-old brother also ingested the seeds but was saved by doctors at a hospital in New Delhi. “When we received the child, I was surprised to find that he was poisoned by a poison called abrin, which is released by seeds of a plant called Abrus Precatorius, also known as Ratti or Gunchi in...
Popculture
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Does Whiskey Help A Cold? A Sore Throat? Doctors Explain.
It’s cold and flu season, and for many dads, that means a hot toddy for that cold and flu. Hot cocktails like the toddy — a warm cup of whiskey spiked with lemon, honey, cloves, and cinnamon — have long been prized as an old-school cold remedy. But does it actually give sick parents anything more than a hangover? Does whiskey help a cold and ease a sore throat? Doctors are less dismissive of the buzz-inducing cure than you might think.
Is my cough supposed to last this long? Here’s what doctors say
It's the one symptom that can seem to stick around for days, even weeks, after our immune systems vanquish a virus – that wracking cough.
How to beat that New Year's hangover before it starts
There's no need to begin the new year with a hangover. Here's what experts say you can do to keep a hangover at bay while you celebrate the birth of 2023.
WQAD
Hard-to-stop infections killed by bacteria-eating viruses
SAN DIEGO — It takes 10 years and around $1 billion for a company to bring a new antibiotic to market. However, bacteria are constantly evolving and can become resistant to those new drugs within a few years, or even just a few months. One solution may be bacterial killers that change.
Women's Health
Can Castor Oil Really Make Your Hair Grow? Experts Explain
Castor oil has long been praised in the beauty community for its ability to add extra shine and hydration to locks, though plenty of others have also claimed that the oil can be used to remedy hair thinning and significantly promote faster growth. Meet Our Experts: Gregorio Ruggeri, trichologist and...
Popculture
Pickle-Flavored Vodka Recalled Amid Reported Illnesses
Spirits lovers with a hankering for some pickle flavor are out of luck. Earlier in December, Taynton Bay Spirits recalled their Pickle Vodka due to high levels of copper, making the alcoholic beverage a health risk to consumers, according to a notice shared by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
Experimental decoy drug tricks coronavirus, then destroys it
An experimental decoy drug that's designed to lure the coronavirus away from cells is being readied for tests in humans.
Mom Overwhelmed by Strangers' Kindness After Baby Develops Formula Allergy
Dee Tran told Newsweek she was flooded with messages on social media from moms offering breast milk—and she happily accepted.
The First Thing You Should Do After A Scorpion Sting
In the event of a surprise sting from a scorpion, there are a few things you should do right away. Luckily, not all events require a trip to the hospital.
Healthline
How to Treat Dry Eye with a Warm Compress
A warm compress for dry eyes can help relieve your symptoms and make you feel more comfortable, even if it’s not always able to fully treat the cause. Dry eye syndrome happens when you experience dry eyes because your tears aren’t lubricating your eyes well enough or because you aren’t producing enough tears.
Top 5 reasons to drink water
It is generally recommended that adults drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day, although the exact amount of water needed can vary based on factors such as age, gender, weight, and activity level.
Comments / 0