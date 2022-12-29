Read full article on original website
Artist Designs Spectacular Porsche 918 Spyder Hypercar Successor
The pictures you see below depict an imaginary machine called the 973 GT, a digital artist's impression of what a successor to the magnificent Porsche 918 Spyder might look like. Why are we showing you this? Because Porsche is working on a successor to the 918 as we speak, and we're impatient.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 spy shots and video
The original Mercedes-Benz G-Class stuck around for four decades and was given multiple updates over the years to keep it fresh. After redesigning it for the 2019 model year, it looks like the automaker will at least give the current version periodic updates in similar fashion to its predecessor. We've...
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV
With our recent trip to South Carolina to test drive of the updated BMW X7 still fresh in mind, we found it rather serendipitous that a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class would land in our driveway. With keys to a GLS 450 in hand, we were eager to see how the Merc SUV would stack up. Comparing the two German powerhouses is not as straightforward as you'd think; both are big, three-row SUVs with six-figure price tags, acres of leather, and plenty of tech. However, the Mercedes starts on the back foot as BMW has just refreshed the X7 for 2023. Mercedes is sure to respond, but keep that in mind as we take you through our time with the GLS.
Top Speed
Watch The New AMG SL55 Race Against A BMW M850i, Porsche 911 GTS And Jaguar F-Type R
The latest Mercedes AMG SL55 has busted onto the scene to disrupt the luxury sports convertible market and returns one of automotive history's most iconic nameplates. And it turns out, the AMG certainly no slouch against the competition, namely the lightweight Porsche 911 GTS, bulky BMW M850i, and stunning Jaguar F-Type R. The guys over at Carwow recently hosted a thrilling drag race taking place between the quartet of convertible sports cars, and it's a hoot to watch.
Top Speed
Everything We Know About The New Porsche 911 ST
Regardless of the generation, the Porsche 911 has always had plenty of versions. Whether it’s body style, engine-transmission combination, or the general purpose of the vehicle, there has always been a 911 for everyone. The current, 992 generation is no exception as it is, currently, offered in 24 different guises. We recently saw the introduction of the Porsche 911 Carrera T, which is the lightest, road-going 992 you can get. Now, another old designation from the 911’s rich heritage makes a comeback. The Porsche 992 Carrera ST was recently spotted testing on the Nurburgring. We know it’s coming at the end of 2022, and here’s everything we know about it.
Volkswagen T-Roc Convertible Special Edition Launched With Grey Trim And Matte Paint
Volkswagen has launched a super quirky T-Roc Cabriolet in Europe in the same vane as the Range Rover Evoque Convertible and Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet. The VW Taos-sized model, which is not sold in the US, launches with the "Edition Grey" limited run of cars that VW says will actually save buyers around €1,400 ($1,500) as compared to a similarly-equipped model.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Best and Most Disappointing Cars, Trucks, and SUVs of 2022
Every year the MotorTrend staff collectively drives hundreds of new rides. Our Of the Year award evaluations alone account for a big chunk of that total, packed into our annual Car, Truck, SUV, and Performance Vehicle of the Year testing between August and November. So, naturally, our editors have themselves some opinions—and like everyone else, we look forward to hotly anticipated new cars. That leaves a lot of opportunity for expectations affirmed, as well as expectations dashed.
Subaru Levorg STI Prototype Coming To Tokyo Auto Salon 2023
Subaru will bring two STI-equipped prototypes to the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2023, an STI-equipped Subaru Impreza and a complete STI Levorg Sport # prototype. The prototypes will appear alongside a trio of race cars, the Crosstrek Boost Gear Concept, and the compact Rex SUV, also in Boost Gear regalia.
A History of the Automatic Transmission
Here's a look at the historical uses of the automatic transmission as well as its presence in today's automotive market. The post A History of the Automatic Transmission appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
A Lavish Encounter With a Bowlus Volterra Luxury Travel Trailer
We rounded the corner and there it was. Behold, the Bowlus Volterra in all its polished glory beckoned us, lowly us, for a one-night stay. We politely obliged and settled in for the night, trying to act like staying in a $310,000 luxury travel trailer was normal, perfectly normal. We promptly excused ourselves to go buy some lotto tickets, promising that if we won the jackpot, the first thing we would buy was a Bowlus Volterra. We meant it.
