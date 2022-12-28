ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashanti Is Pretty In Pink For The Holidays

By Marsha Badger
 4 days ago

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Ashanti never misses an opportunity to show up stylishly. The Grammy-award-winning singer stopped by Great Jones Distillery in a sexy get-up that has our tongues wagging.

Clad in a pink Daniel’s Leather jacket, Commando vegan leather pants, and pink Jennifer Le thigh-high boots, Ashanti struck a sassy pose. She accessorized with a black lace bra, large diamond hoop earrings, and a Gucci belt. She took the entire look to the next level with her hair styled in a deep side part and a beauty beat that featured a pop of bright pink around the eyes and nude lips lined with dark liner.

She captured her photos, “Pink Nights in NY with @greatjonesdistillingco ”

The actress and author graced us with another carousel of photos from the evening.

Stop playing with her! Ashanti is the queen of serving fun fashion moments. Her style has always been sexy, but the 42-year-old has stepped it up a notch over the years. She oozes a casual femininity mixed with a confident glow, and we’re obsessed – and taking notes.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Ashanti’s pretty in pink ensemble?

8 Festive Celebrity-Inspired Holiday Hairstyles

Ashanti Is A Golden Goddess In This Metallic Gold Pantsuit By Alexander McQueen

The Fashion Credits: Ashanti Serves Curves In Michael Costello On Our InterludesLIVE Cover

Billy Porter Talks Co-Hosting ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023,’ NYE Fashion Trends, And His Self-Care Routine

Related
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent All-Stars’ preview: Bello Sisters proudly perform in front of the AGT audience again

The world’s greatest variety show returns to television Monday night with the premiere of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.” The new spin-off series features former “Got Talent” contestants from America and across the global franchises in an eight-week showdown to determine which ultimate all-star will claim the title of “Got Talent World Champion.” One of the returning acts is acrobatic trio Bello Sisters. Watch an early release of their newest performance on the official AGT YouTube channel. In the clip they speak to Heidi Klum about the unfortunate timing of the pandemic and how it impacted their experience on the show. On season...
