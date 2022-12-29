ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid Lies, Old Tweets Show ‘Biracial’ George Santos Once Said He Was Half-Black

By Bruce C.T. Wright
New York Congressman-Elect George Santos speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting at the Venetian Las Vegas in Las Vegas on November 19, 2022. | Source: The Washington Post / Getty


A mid the continued revelations of a string of biographical lies from a newly elected Republican congressman, two of his old tweets in particular have drawn attention to — and further questions about — his ethnicity.

Just days after inviting more scrutiny by clarifying previous claims about his stated Jewish heritage, years-old tweets from New York Congressman-elect George Santos show he previously claimed he was “biracial.”

On Wednesday night, Daily Beast reporter Roger Sollenberger posted screenshots of Santos’ old tweets about his racial background. And since Santos has been revealed to be all but a pathological liar, the tweets invited more scrutiny of the upstart politician who did not tell the truth about his college education, career and other aspects of his résumé and life as he ran for public office.

In the tweets from 2020, Santos invoked Dr. Martin Luther King’s name while criticizing a “black anthem” as being “divisive.” He cited his “biracial” background as a primary reason for his opposition.

When one response asked how Santos was biracial, he claimed he was “Caucasian and black.”

The tweets were still live as of early Thursday morning.

The timing of the tweets can’t be ignored, either, as the summer of 2020 was at the height of Black Lives Matter protests for racial equality.

Meanwhile, Santos’ own campaign biography said he was the son of Brazilian immigrants, a claim that does not preclude biracial status.

On Monday, Santos, who is set to represent parts of Long Island on Capitol Hill, was publicly called out for lying about being Jewish after he told the New York Post he is Catholic.

“Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background, I said I was ‘Jew-ish’,” Santos said.

However, the Republican Jewish Coalition said before the interview with the Post, Santos “deceived” them “and misrepresented his heritage. In public comments and to us personally, he previously claimed to be Jewish.”

Days later, Santos’ tweets about being half-Black were revealed.

Despite the wealth of demonstrated and proven lies from Santos, the highest levels of Republican leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives have apparently chosen to willfully ignore the controversy. Conventional wisdom suggests that Republican California Rep. Kevin McCarthy has remained silent because Santos expressed support for the senior member of Congress to be the next Speaker of the House.

CNN reported on other lies Santos has told about himself:

CNN’s KFile uncovered more falsehoods from Santos, including claims he was forced to leave a New York City private school when his family’s real estate assets took a downturn and stating he represented Goldman Sachs at a top financial conference where he berated the company for investing in renewables.

CNN also reviewed more instances of Santos providing additional false history of his family’s background. In one interview, Santos said his mother’s family’s historical Jewish name was “Zabrovsky,” and later appeared to operate a GoFundMe campaign for a pet charity (which he falsely claimed was a 501(c)(3) nonprofit) under that alias. Genealogists CNN previously spoke with found no evidence of Jewish or Ukrainian heritage in his family tree.

In another, he said his mother, whose family has lived in Brazil since the late 1800s, was a White immigrant from Belgium.

Now, prosecutors have opened up an investigation into Santos that could become a criminal probe, according to the Associated Press .

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said in announcing the investigation. “The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”

Santos has vowed to serve his full term representing New York’s 3rd Congressional District despite the controversy. He is set to be sworn into office Tuesday.

The post Amid Lies, Old Tweets Show ‘Biracial’ George Santos Once Said He Was Half-Black appeared first on NewsOne .

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
GEORGIA STATE
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe’ Says Trump’s Tax Returns Prove ‘Hillary Clinton Was Right All Along': ‘He Was Desperate to Hide the Truth’ (Video)

The House Ways and Means Committee voted to release twice-impeached former president Donald Trump’s tax returns this week, after political commentators and the public begged for them for roughly six years. And, according to “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski, those returns prove that a lot of people — particularly Democrats — were right about Trump.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mother Jones

Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

‘Clown’ Rep.-elect George Santos unfit for Congress, NY protesters say

Dozens of Long Islanders disgusted with Rep.-elect George Santos’ web of personal and professional deception rallied Thursday and demanded that the Republican not take part in the new Congress next week. “Don’t seat Santos! Don’t seat Santos!” a crowd of about 100 demonstrators chanted outside the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola. Protestors held signs reading “Say no to Santos,” “The Liar Santos Must Resign,” “Make NY3 Santos Free,” “George Santos liar liar you are fired,” and “You should repent not represent.”  The protest was organized by Democratic state Sen. Anna Kaplan and Assemblyman Chuck Lavine, who said they were especially disgusted with Santos’...
MINEOLA, NY
New York Post

The right way to handle George Santos’ resumé whoppers

Republicans and Democrats are both feeling embarrassed after a New York Times exposé caught Rep.-elect George Santos (R-LI) out in a number of apparent resumé whoppers. Dems rue the fact that they might well have beaten him if they’d done proper opposition research; GOPers, that the seat is now at risk, possibly reducing their already-paper-thin House majority. More embarrassing still, he was the Republican nominee against Dem Rep. Tom Suozzi in 2020, so nobody vetted him in two straight elections. Santos will still be seated when the new House meets Jan. 3, but he’ll surely face ethics complaints over now-suspicious financial disclosures, and...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Shameless George! Santos plans ‘questionable’ fundraiser off swearing-in

Public backlash is not stopping Long Island and Queens Rep.-elect George Santos from trying to milk still-loyal supporters for money when he gets sworn into office on Jan. 3. The 34-year-old Republican — who admitted earlier this week to lying about his professional background, academic credentials and ancestry during his successful campaign for the House of Representatives — is offering supporters a bus trip to DC, lunch and a “Team Santos Tour” of the US Capitol’s grounds, while asking VIPs to chip in $500 each to outdo the $100 paid by people with “attendee” status, according to an invitation obtained by The...
New York Post

George Santos silent as NY GOP slam lies — but won’t push him to quit

Nothing else to say, George? Liar Rep.-elect George Santos was less chatty on Tuesday — when The Post spotted the 34-year-old Republican moving luggage, shopping bags, and a pair of dogs into his sister’s apartment in Elmhurst just a day after he copped to fibbing about most of his resume during his successful House campaign. In an exclusive interview with the Post on Monday, Santos admitted he lied about most of his credentials — confessing that he had “never worked directly” for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and acknowledging he never graduated from college despite earlier claims to the contrary. “My sins here are embellishing...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

New York prosecutor investigating George Santos’s ‘stunning’ lies

A New York county prosecutor is investigating congressman-elect George Santos, after media investigations revealed the Long Island Republican made false claims on the campaign trail about his educational and career history and exagerated his Jewish heritage. "The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," Nassau County District Attorney Anne T Donnelly said in a statement on Tuesday, NBC News reports. "No one is above the law and if a crime was committed...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
