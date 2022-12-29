Read full article on original website
Popular Rochester Restaurant Planning To Reopen Soon at New Location
Remember that restaurant that used to be in the basement of Porch? A huge rush of people showed up to say goodbye when Porch announced it was closing in Rochester, Minnesota back in September 2021. When that restaurant closed, it also meant that the doors closed for Boxcar Hippie. Well, here is a little bit of good news on this cold, December day. Boxcar Hippie is reopening and we now know the day you can drop in and chow down on some amazing burritos.
Minnesota Competition! 2023 Brings 3 New Garbage Haulers to Rochester
If you want more options in who picks up your trash, 2023 is the year for you in Olmsted County!. In November, an Olmsted County ordinance was updated to bring more competition to the area and that led to three new garbage hauling licenses being granted. Who's Been Added to...
Popular Farm in Rochester Ending 2022 With a Sad News
A Popular Farm in Southeast Minnesota Is Ending 2022 With a Sad Announcement. 2022 is ending on a sad note in Southeast Minnesota. Pauley Alpaca Company, which is located in Rochester, Minnesota, has been allowing visitors to enjoy their farm for the past 10 years. If you couldn't figure it out from their name, well, they are known for some pretty incredible alpacas. Unfortunately, 2022 is ending on a sad note for them.
q-mediagroup.com
Wabasha to Rebuild Athletic Complex
The City of Wabasha, its Parks Board, and a community-led steering committee is preparing to move and rebuild the city’s baseball and softball fields, hockey and skating rink and basketball court to the field behind City Hall in 2023 and early 2024. In addition, new amenities including pickleball and...
q-mediagroup.com
City of Red Wing New Years Schedule
The City of Red Wing has released their schedule of building closures and services for the New Years holiday week. On Friday, December 30, City Hall, Community Development, and the Library will be open. Public Works and Waste Campus close at 11 a.m. On Saturday, December 31, all City buildings...
KAAL-TV
Structure deemed a total loss after SE Rochester fire
(ABC 6 News) – A southeastern Rochester structure is deemed a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 233 County Road 16 SE in High Forest Township at 2:09 a.m. A person at a residence about 1 mile north of the property saw the fire and called it in.
northernnewsnow.com
DNR confirms CWD in deer harvested in Buffalo County
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says a wild deer harvested in Buffalo County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, or CWD. The deer harvested was a 2-year-old doe and was the first confirmed CWD-positive wild deer in Buffalo County. CWD is a fatal and...
KIMT
Name released of body found in Rochester ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
KIMT
Albert Lea driver in multi-vehicle accident in Wabasha County
ELGIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Albert Lea driver was involved in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Wabasha County. It happened just before 4 pm at the intersection of Highway 247 and 265th Avenue in Plainview. A 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 42-year-old male from Plainview was driving west and stopped to turn south onto 265th Avenue. The State Patrol says a westbound 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by a 46-year-old female from Plainview crashed into the pickup.
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
Open Letter to the Guy in Rochester That I Almost Hit with My Car
To the guy that walked in front of my car in downtown Rochester, Minnesota this morning at 6:47am by the old Porch Fried Chicken restaurant, for the love of all things, PLEASE wear something so I can see you and quit jaywalking. I almost hit you this morning. You scared...
KEYC
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester. Deputies...
KEYC
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several Rochester group homes are closing their doors after the Minnesota Department of Human Services (MN DHS) revoked their licenses. Sources say The Crawford Home LLC sent out an email Wednesday morning breaking the news to employees and residents. The MN DHS has been looking...
wpr.org
Here's how 'Kwik Trip Girl' earned her title
Walk into her local Kwik Trip, and there's a good chance you'll find Cassandra Berger browsing the aisles. She's there every day — come rain, shine, sleet or snow. Some might consider obsessing over a regional gas station odd, but Berger doesn't. She has a Kwik Trip tattoo. She...
KIMT
Rochester man facing murder charge over body discovered Monday
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is now facing a murder charge for the body of a woman found in a ditch in Olmsted County. Mustafa Rahshad Bush, 39 from Rochester, has been booked into the Adult Detention Center on suspicion of Murder in the 2nd degree. The body of...
KAAL-TV
At least one killed in two separate crashes in Wabasha County
(ABC 6 News) – At least one person was killed after two separate vehicle crashes happened within 15 minutes of each other Friday afternoon. Both crashes happened around 4 p.m., the first injury crash was 1 mile west of Plainview on MN Highway 247 and 265th Ave. According to...
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with burglarizing Eau Claire day care
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody and is accused of burglarizing an Eau Claire day care twice this week. 23-year-old Michael Phillippi was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Eau Claire Police Department. Police said Eau Claire Kindercare, which is located on the 2000 block...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-94 Friday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 30, 2022 around 12:20 a.m. Martise Terrell Craig of Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.
KIMT
Rochester woman pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death
RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester woman is pleading not guilty to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County. Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
