Remember that restaurant that used to be in the basement of Porch? A huge rush of people showed up to say goodbye when Porch announced it was closing in Rochester, Minnesota back in September 2021. When that restaurant closed, it also meant that the doors closed for Boxcar Hippie. Well, here is a little bit of good news on this cold, December day. Boxcar Hippie is reopening and we now know the day you can drop in and chow down on some amazing burritos.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO