City of Red Wing New Years Schedule

The City of Red Wing has released their schedule of building closures and services for the New Years holiday week. On Friday, December 30, City Hall, Community Development, and the Library will be open. Public Works and Waste Campus close at 11 a.m. On Saturday, December 31, all City buildings...
Wabasha Fire Dept. Relief Association Fundraiser

The Wabasha Fire Dept. Relief Association is holding a raffle benefit to assist a fellow firefighter. Raffle tickets are available now for the Dan Arens benefit. Dan is a firefighter for the City of Wabasha who suffered burns during his job while working in an electrical disconnect. Raffle tickets are...
Wabasha to Rebuild Athletic Complex

The City of Wabasha, its Parks Board, and a community-led steering committee is preparing to move and rebuild the city’s baseball and softball fields, hockey and skating rink and basketball court to the field behind City Hall in 2023 and early 2024. In addition, new amenities including pickleball and...
