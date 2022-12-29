Ohio State utilized a dominant second half to close out nonconference play with a 90-59 win over Alabama A&M on Thursday at Value City Arena. Although the Buckeyes held just a three-point lead over the Bulldogs at halftime, Ohio State (9-3) bullied Alabama A&M (4-9) 54-26 in the second half to secure the victory. Ohio State’s field goal percentage rose from 44.4 percent in the first half to 58.8 in the second, while the Buckeyes improved from a 2 of 12 start from beyond the arc to shoot 53.8 percent from three in the closing frame.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO