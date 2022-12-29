ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

buckeyesports.com

Ryan Day, Kirby Smart Provide Final Updates Ahead Of Peach Bowl

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart held a joint press conference Friday morning ahead of the Peach Bowl on Saturday, providing final updates as their teams are set to square off at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With a...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Brown Makes Season Debut, Likekele Returns From Three-Game Absence Against Alabama A&M

Through the first two months of the season, the Ohio State men’s basketball team was never fully intact. Across the Buckeyes’ first 11 games, junior guard Eugene Brown III was held out due to the lingering effects of a concussion, keeping one of head coach Chris Holtmann’s most reliable perimeter defenders off of the floor. With Brown out, Oklahoma State transfer Isaac Likekele emerged as a well-rounded wing for Ohio State, providing the Buckeyes with stout defense and high-level playmaking skills.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Georgia Preparing For Ohio State Defense That “Does Their Jobs”

Even after surrendering 45 points to Michigan Nov. 26, there’s little doubt Ohio State’s defense is better than a year ago. The Buckeyes’ numbers are better across the board, as they allow fewer points, total yards, rushing yards and passing yards. Georgia, OSU’s opponent for the College Football Playoff semifinal Dec. 31, had coaches and players give their thoughts on the renovated unit of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

OSU Defense Focused On Fixing Mistakes, Playing Angry

Michigan’s offense hit five home runs against Ohio State’s defense in what proved the Buckeyes’ demise. Blasts of 45, 69, 75, 75 and 85 yards netted the Wolverines five touchdowns in their 45-23 victory Nov. 26. Wide receivers were left open, run fits weren’t made and players...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Defensive Front Preparing For Bennett’s Rushing Ability

The Ohio State defense has had to battle dual-threat quarterbacks on numerous occasions this season, however its most daunting challenge to date approaches against top-ranked Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has emerged as a threat to opposing defenses through the air and...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Marvin Harrison Jr. Looking To Make Noise In First College Football Playoff Appearance

During his first two seasons at the college level, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has dazzled Buckeye fans and national audiences alike. Whether he’s snagging acrobatic catches or creating separation with sharp route running, Harrison has emerged as one of the nation’s top receiving targets. Now, he’ll get his first opportunity to compete in the College Football Playoff, as the Buckeyes kick off their national title pursuits on Saturday against No. 1 Georiga in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Runs Away From Alabama A&M In Second Half To Secure 90-59 Win

Ohio State utilized a dominant second half to close out nonconference play with a 90-59 win over Alabama A&M on Thursday at Value City Arena. Although the Buckeyes held just a three-point lead over the Bulldogs at halftime, Ohio State (9-3) bullied Alabama A&M (4-9) 54-26 in the second half to secure the victory. Ohio State’s field goal percentage rose from 44.4 percent in the first half to 58.8 in the second, while the Buckeyes improved from a 2 of 12 start from beyond the arc to shoot 53.8 percent from three in the closing frame.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Kevin Wilson Continuing To Balance Peach Bowl Preparation With Tulsa Job

Everyone at Ohio State is hard at work preparing for the Peach Bowl on Saturday and the challenge that awaits in Georgia, the defending national champions, but one member of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff is having to pull double duty. Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson –...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Chambers Enjoying Homecoming Experience At Peach Bowl

Ohio State’s first appearance in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl also serves as a homecoming for Buckeye linebacker Steele Chambers. Hailing from Roswell, Ga., which sits around a half-hour drive from Mercedes-Benz Stadium — the home of the Peach Bowl — Chambers said he was excited to get another opportunity to play in his home state.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

No. 3 Ohio State Moves To 14-0 With 81-48 Win Over Northwestern

No. 3 Ohio State continues to live among the nation’s unbeaten, going on the road to take down Northwestern, 81-48, on Wednesday to move to 14-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference play. The Wildcats (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten) stayed close to Ohio State through the game’s early...
COLUMBUS, OH

