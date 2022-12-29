Read full article on original website
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayanum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
buckeyesports.com
Staff Predictions: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia In The Peach Bowl
Andy Anders, BSB: Georgia’s Defensive Line Makes The Difference. Let me start out by saying I totally believe this team has the pieces to beat Georgia. The problem is, they haven’t been able to put them together the back half of this season. That could very well change...
buckeyesports.com
Ryan Day, Kirby Smart Provide Final Updates Ahead Of Peach Bowl
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart held a joint press conference Friday morning ahead of the Peach Bowl on Saturday, providing final updates as their teams are set to square off at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With a...
buckeyesports.com
Brown Makes Season Debut, Likekele Returns From Three-Game Absence Against Alabama A&M
Through the first two months of the season, the Ohio State men’s basketball team was never fully intact. Across the Buckeyes’ first 11 games, junior guard Eugene Brown III was held out due to the lingering effects of a concussion, keeping one of head coach Chris Holtmann’s most reliable perimeter defenders off of the floor. With Brown out, Oklahoma State transfer Isaac Likekele emerged as a well-rounded wing for Ohio State, providing the Buckeyes with stout defense and high-level playmaking skills.
buckeyesports.com
Georgia Preparing For Ohio State Defense That “Does Their Jobs”
Even after surrendering 45 points to Michigan Nov. 26, there’s little doubt Ohio State’s defense is better than a year ago. The Buckeyes’ numbers are better across the board, as they allow fewer points, total yards, rushing yards and passing yards. Georgia, OSU’s opponent for the College Football Playoff semifinal Dec. 31, had coaches and players give their thoughts on the renovated unit of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles Wednesday.
buckeyesports.com
OSU Defense Focused On Fixing Mistakes, Playing Angry
Michigan’s offense hit five home runs against Ohio State’s defense in what proved the Buckeyes’ demise. Blasts of 45, 69, 75, 75 and 85 yards netted the Wolverines five touchdowns in their 45-23 victory Nov. 26. Wide receivers were left open, run fits weren’t made and players...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Defensive Front Preparing For Bennett’s Rushing Ability
The Ohio State defense has had to battle dual-threat quarterbacks on numerous occasions this season, however its most daunting challenge to date approaches against top-ranked Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has emerged as a threat to opposing defenses through the air and...
buckeyesports.com
Marvin Harrison Jr. Looking To Make Noise In First College Football Playoff Appearance
During his first two seasons at the college level, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has dazzled Buckeye fans and national audiences alike. Whether he’s snagging acrobatic catches or creating separation with sharp route running, Harrison has emerged as one of the nation’s top receiving targets. Now, he’ll get his first opportunity to compete in the College Football Playoff, as the Buckeyes kick off their national title pursuits on Saturday against No. 1 Georiga in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Runs Away From Alabama A&M In Second Half To Secure 90-59 Win
Ohio State utilized a dominant second half to close out nonconference play with a 90-59 win over Alabama A&M on Thursday at Value City Arena. Although the Buckeyes held just a three-point lead over the Bulldogs at halftime, Ohio State (9-3) bullied Alabama A&M (4-9) 54-26 in the second half to secure the victory. Ohio State’s field goal percentage rose from 44.4 percent in the first half to 58.8 in the second, while the Buckeyes improved from a 2 of 12 start from beyond the arc to shoot 53.8 percent from three in the closing frame.
buckeyesports.com
Kevin Wilson Continuing To Balance Peach Bowl Preparation With Tulsa Job
Everyone at Ohio State is hard at work preparing for the Peach Bowl on Saturday and the challenge that awaits in Georgia, the defending national champions, but one member of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff is having to pull double duty. Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson –...
buckeyesports.com
Georgia’s Coaches, Players Complimentary Of C.J. Stroud Ahead Of Peach Bowl
With all the focus on Ohio State’s offense against Georgia’s defense in the Peach Bowl, there’s been no shortage of focus in the lead-up on Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, perhaps the most important factor as those two sides prepare to match up. Stroud – who enters...
buckeyesports.com
Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Moving Forward After Losing Madison Greene To Season-Ending Injury
Ohio State announced Wednesday evening that guard Madison Greene will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in the Buckeyes’ win over South Florida on Dec. 21. Greene exited that game late in the fourth quarter after falling down on the court, and was unable...
buckeyesports.com
Chambers Enjoying Homecoming Experience At Peach Bowl
Ohio State’s first appearance in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl also serves as a homecoming for Buckeye linebacker Steele Chambers. Hailing from Roswell, Ga., which sits around a half-hour drive from Mercedes-Benz Stadium — the home of the Peach Bowl — Chambers said he was excited to get another opportunity to play in his home state.
buckeyesports.com
No. 3 Ohio State Moves To 14-0 With 81-48 Win Over Northwestern
No. 3 Ohio State continues to live among the nation’s unbeaten, going on the road to take down Northwestern, 81-48, on Wednesday to move to 14-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference play. The Wildcats (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten) stayed close to Ohio State through the game’s early...
