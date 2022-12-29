ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WGRZ TV

Okposo scores 3 goals as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists....
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
Golf Digest

Pistons arena announcer tells crowd “THE MOMENT YOU MOVE, YOU’RE GOING TO JAIL” during Wednesday’s brawl

It’s hard to believe it’s been over 18 years since the Malice at the Palace. It’s also hard to believe that in the almost two decades since one of the ugliest moments in American sports, very little has been done to stop a repeat occurrence. In NBA arenas across the country, fans still sit inches away from players, beers in hands, shouting whatever ignorant combination of words pops into their heads. Players remain within arm’s length of the fans, frustrations pre-heated by spending their days on Twitter. Since November 19th, 2004, there’s been a tacit ceasefire between the two—the promise of mutually assured destruction should another Malice at Palace ever come to pass—but what are truces for if not to be broken?
DETROIT, MI
Arizona Sports

Coyotes still have Leafs’ number, beat Toronto for 4th straight time

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes (13-6-5) became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season.
TEMPE, AZ
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-14-2) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (10-21-2) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at UBS Arena, marking the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders lead the season series 2-0.
ELMONT, NY
FOX Sports

Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick

Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Avalanche face the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs (22-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. Colorado has gone 9-5-3 at home and 19-12-2 overall. The Avalanche have gone 10-5-1 in games they have...
DENVER, CO

