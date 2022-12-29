It’s hard to believe it’s been over 18 years since the Malice at the Palace. It’s also hard to believe that in the almost two decades since one of the ugliest moments in American sports, very little has been done to stop a repeat occurrence. In NBA arenas across the country, fans still sit inches away from players, beers in hands, shouting whatever ignorant combination of words pops into their heads. Players remain within arm’s length of the fans, frustrations pre-heated by spending their days on Twitter. Since November 19th, 2004, there’s been a tacit ceasefire between the two—the promise of mutually assured destruction should another Malice at Palace ever come to pass—but what are truces for if not to be broken?

