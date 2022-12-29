Read full article on original website
Recent U.S. homebuyers are being hit with a massive wave of regret
Since the early days of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans have been on a homebuying tear. But it turns out many homeowners regret those spontaneous moves. For all of those who are second-guessing not taking advantage of the historically low mortgage rates available in 2021 and earlier this year, it turns out the grass isn’t always greener as a homeowner.
How millions of missing workers are making do without a job
NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Don't pay off your student debt in January, Biden's Education Department says: 'Millions of borrowers would be making payments they may not owe'
The Education Department reminded student-loan borrowers in an email that payments are not resuming in January due to lawsuits fighting the relief.
Here's how much pay Americans say they'd need to start a new job
The amount of money workers are demanding to switch jobs has been rising rapidly, recently hitting an eight-year record amid high inflation and the prospect of a recession. On average, workers said they would need at least $73,700 to start a new job, according to a survey released this week by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That's $3,300 higher than a year ago, and eclipses the previous high-water mark set in March.
How jobs and housing saved the economy in 2022
2022 was bad — but it could have been worse. This essay is part of an end-of-the-year series looking at the silver linings. The first two quarters of 2022 began with negative growth in the gross domestic product. It seemed as if we were headed into a recession. The Fed had to tame inflation that was getting out of control, so it raised the target Fed funds rate from 0.25% in March to 4.5% now. In the face of these higher interest rates, rising debt levels worldwide stemming from policies to weather the pandemic put severe constraints on fiscal policy. In the U.S., federal debt held by the public was $24 trillion in the third quarter of 2022, which amounted to 95% of GDP, up from 80% before the pandemic. China’s zero-Covid policy continued to put a drag on global supply chains. Russia’s war on Ukraine created global anxiety and rising oil and food prices.
Report: Treasury Department missing data for 26 percent of 2021 rental assistance payments
WASHINGTON D.C. — A new watchdog report is revealing the federal government is missing data for more than a quarter of rental assistance payments made in 2021. The Department of Treasury is responsible for managing the more than $46 billion allocated for the emergency rental assistance (ERA) program, which was put in place to help low-income families who faced hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
55% of Americans can't afford to buy a home
The dream of homeownership seems to be slipping further and further out of reach for many. New research shows most Americans can’t afford to buy their own home in today’s market.
Unemployment benefits and Obamacare subsidies outpace median income in several states, study finds
The combination of unemployment benefits and ACA subsidies can provide a family of four with two people not working more than the median household income in several states, according to a new study.
How to get the Small Business Administration to work for you
Veronica Pugin has placed a focus on assisting minority-owned businesses in her position as the senior administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Recently, Pugin caught up with rolling out to discuss how the government can give your business a boost. What are three SBA myths you can dispel immediately...
Best Paying Jobs In Consumer Services
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Consumer services jobs span a large number of industries and have a wide range of salaries, with top earners making $50,000 a year in the U.S., according to data by ZipRecruiter. Positions in the consumer finance industry are constantly evolving, with many roles transitioning into virtual or remote jobs in recent years. In this guide, we've identified the eight top-paying jobs in consumer services to help you make well-informed choices about your career.
