NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s (TSSAA) Legislative Council recently passed a measure which amended its bylaws and specifically its definition of “amateur” athlete. This amendment allows high school student-athletes across the state of Tennessee to receive compensation for activities not related to their athletic performance as long as there is no TSSAA or school involvement. High school student athletes are not allowed to use anything that shows association with their school or the TSSAA in their new marketing opportunities.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO