Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper RevealedNews Breaking LIVEMemphis, TN
Related
Abbott reminds everyone that Texas was the first state to ban BlackRock
Governor Abbott has reminded everyone that his state was the first to ban BlackRock from doing business across Texas, following DeSantis' ban. Texas Governor Greg Abbott.Photo byWorld Travel & Tourism / Flickr.
newsnationnow.com
New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — As the new year looms, so does a slew of new laws and regulations in across the U.S. While they’re mostly on the state level, much of this legislation will have major impacts across country. MINIMUM WAGE. Amid inflation and no changes on the federal...
Tennessee Tribune
Virginians Vote to Send Black Woman to Congress
Progressive Democrats in a special election in Virginia last week, selected, Jennifer L. McClellan, a black state senator as their candidate for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, to replace Rep. Donald McEachin, her late husband who died at age 61 of prostate cancer in November, a week after winning re-election.
ER doctors call private equity staffing practices illegal, seek to ban them
A group of emergency physicians and consumer advocates in multiple states are pushing for stiffer enforcement of decades-old statutes that prohibit the ownership of medical practices by corporations not owned by licensed doctors. Thirty-three states plus the District of Columbia have rules on their books against the so-called corporate practice of medicine. But over the […] The post ER doctors call private equity staffing practices illegal, seek to ban them appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
dcd.com
Statement from NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter on Revised WOTUS Definition
Jerry Konter, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a home builder and developer from Savannah, Ga., issued the following statement on the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) to finalize its revised definition of “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS) that re-establishes a regulatory definition of WOTUS under the Clean Water Act:
straightarrownews.com
Trump holding company reported $313 million in losses from 2015-2020
Former President Donald Trump’s holding company, DJT Holdings LLC, reported a combined $313 million in losses from 2015 to 2020. DJT Holdings LLC losses by year are broken out below. $64,497,128 (2016) $57,865,495 (2017) $53,474,978 (2018) $43,637,968 (2019) $59,945,432 (2020) The returns also show the company had well over...
Tennessee Tribune
Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Coming to High Schools in TN: What Student Athletes and Their Parents Should Know
NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s (TSSAA) Legislative Council recently passed a measure which amended its bylaws and specifically its definition of “amateur” athlete. This amendment allows high school student-athletes across the state of Tennessee to receive compensation for activities not related to their athletic performance as long as there is no TSSAA or school involvement. High school student athletes are not allowed to use anything that shows association with their school or the TSSAA in their new marketing opportunities.
Comments / 0