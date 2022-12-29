ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

newsnationnow.com

New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — As the new year looms, so does a slew of new laws and regulations in across the U.S. While they’re mostly on the state level, much of this legislation will have major impacts across country. MINIMUM WAGE. Amid inflation and no changes on the federal...
COLORADO STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Virginians Vote to Send Black Woman to Congress

Progressive Democrats in a special election in Virginia last week, selected, Jennifer L. McClellan, a black state senator as their candidate for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, to replace Rep. Donald McEachin, her late husband who died at age 61 of prostate cancer in November, a week after winning re-election.
VIRGINIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

ER doctors call private equity staffing practices illegal, seek to ban them

A group of emergency physicians and consumer advocates in multiple states are pushing for stiffer enforcement of decades-old statutes that prohibit the ownership of medical practices by corporations not owned by licensed doctors. Thirty-three states plus the District of Columbia have rules on their books against the so-called corporate practice of medicine. But over the […] The post ER doctors call private equity staffing practices illegal, seek to ban them appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
TENNESSEE STATE
dcd.com

Statement from NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter on Revised WOTUS Definition

Jerry Konter, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a home builder and developer from Savannah, Ga., issued the following statement on the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) to finalize its revised definition of “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS) that re-establishes a regulatory definition of WOTUS under the Clean Water Act:
straightarrownews.com

Trump holding company reported $313 million in losses from 2015-2020

Former President Donald Trump’s holding company, DJT Holdings LLC, reported a combined $313 million in losses from 2015 to 2020. DJT Holdings LLC losses by year are broken out below. $64,497,128 (2016) $57,865,495 (2017) $53,474,978 (2018) $43,637,968 (2019) $59,945,432 (2020) The returns also show the company had well over...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Coming to High Schools in TN: What Student Athletes and Their Parents Should Know

NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s (TSSAA) Legislative Council recently passed a measure which amended its bylaws and specifically its definition of “amateur” athlete. This amendment allows high school student-athletes across the state of Tennessee to receive compensation for activities not related to their athletic performance as long as there is no TSSAA or school involvement. High school student athletes are not allowed to use anything that shows association with their school or the TSSAA in their new marketing opportunities.
TENNESSEE STATE

