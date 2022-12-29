Read full article on original website
outbreaknewstoday.com
Ohio: Measles outbreak rises to 82, 90 percent unvaccinated
The measles outbreak in Central Ohio now stands at 82 confirmed cases as of December 27, according to Columbus Public Health. The first measles case was identified October 22, 2022, and as of December 27th there are 82 confirmed cases with 32 hospitalizations and no deaths. The current outbreak started...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Dengue in Miami-Dade County: Four additional locally acquired cases reported
Florida health officials reported four additional locally acquired dengue fever cases in Miami-Dade County the week ending December 24. This brings the total cases in the county to 59 this year and 63 statewide. In addition to Miami-Dade County, four cases were reported this year in Collier, Broward (2) and Volusia counties.
