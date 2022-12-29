ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

outbreaknewstoday.com

Ohio: Measles outbreak rises to 82, 90 percent unvaccinated

The measles outbreak in Central Ohio now stands at 82 confirmed cases as of December 27, according to Columbus Public Health. The first measles case was identified October 22, 2022, and as of December 27th there are 82 confirmed cases with 32 hospitalizations and no deaths. The current outbreak started...
COLUMBUS, OH

