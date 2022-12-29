ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Nebraska set to hire Bob Wager as tight ends coach

Nebraska is set to add Arlington Martin (Texas) High School head coach Bob Wager as its new tight ends and assistant special teams coach after Wager resigned his position as head coach at Arlington Martin on Friday, 247Sports has confirmed. The news, first reported by TexasFootball.com's Matt Stepp, on Friday,...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy