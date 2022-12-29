ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

U.S. Challenges Israel at U.N. Security Council While Two Longtime Israel Critics Say Farewell

(JNS) A pair of Israel antagonists bid farewell to the United Nations Security Council on Monday, but it was the Jewish state’s closest ally that made headlines. In the council’s monthly meeting on the Israel-Palestinian file, Robert Wood, the alternative representative of the U.S. for special political affairs in the U.N., demanded Israel provide “equal allocation of resources” to countering Israeli “extremists” and “Palestinian” terrorists.
WASHINGTON STATE
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
The Jewish Press

Palestinian Authority Paved Illegal Highway in Gush Etzion with Foreign Funding

The Gush Etzion Regional Council and local residents recently discovered the construction of a highway starting at Za’atara village, 11 km southeast of Bethlehem in Gush Etzion, north of the Herodion site, and reaching into the Judean Desert. At the start of the new road stands a sign in Arabic saying it was paved with foreign funding and assistance from the Palestinian Authority.
Daily Beast

Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America

​​On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office. Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.
The Guardian

Israel strips Palestinian-French rights lawyer of Jerusalem residency

Israel has stripped a prominent Palestinian-French human rights lawyer of his Jerusalem residency and is expected to deport him to France, a legal first that sets a dangerous precedent for other Palestinians with dual nationality in the contested city. Salah Hamouri, 37, had his Jerusalem residency revoked in October 2021...
The Jewish Press

President Herzog Congratulates Moroccan King on 2 Years of Diplomatic Relations

President Yitzhak Herzog sent the King of Morocco Mohammed VI a congratulatory letter to mark two years since the renewal of diplomatic relations between the countries. Following the Israel-Morocco agreement, Israel opened a diplomatic mission in Morocco in January 2021, and about two weeks later, Morocco’s diplomatic mission in Israel was opened.
kalkinemedia.com

Israel's Netanyahu to present government on Thursday

Veteran Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu will present his new government to parliament this week, the Knesset speaker said on Monday. Following his November 1 election win, Netanyahu secured a mandate to form a government backed by ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and an extreme-right bloc, with the 73-year-old set to resume his old post as prime minister.
The Jewish Press

EU’s Subversion of Israel

Liberal Jews in both the Diaspora and Israel have been hyperventilating over the “extremist” ministers in the incoming government headed by Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu. These are the rabble-rouser Itamar Ben-Gvir, the theocrat Bezalel Smotrich and the ultra-socially conservative Avi Maoz. With Netanyahu insisting that he will...
The Jewish Press

Israel’s Ambassador to France Resigns in Protest Against Netanyahu Government

Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Before her political appointment as ambassador in 2021 by then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, German served as a Member of Knesset and as Health Minister with Yair Lapid’s leftwing Yesh Atid party. Before entering national politics, German served as a member of the Herzliya Municipal Council for the radical-leftwing Meretz party.
France 24

UN vote on Israel's occupation 'a victory,' say Palestinians

The Palestinians on Saturday welcomed a vote by the United Nations General Assembly requesting that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) provide an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories. The Hague-based ICJ, also known as the World Court, is the top U.N. court dealing...
kalkinemedia.com

Netanyahu's controversial concessions to Israel govt partners

Israel's newly sworn-in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has granted major concessions to far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies to cement a coalition following last month's election, the country's fifth in less than four years. The agreements, published by the Knesset, or parliament, on Wednesday, have already prompted an outcry among Israel's opposition,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy