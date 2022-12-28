Read full article on original website
fightingfalcons.com
Men's Basketball Falls at No. 19 Virginia Union 88-83 in Overtime
RICHMOND, Va. – The Fairmont State men's basketball team (8-4) dropped its final non-conference game to No. 19 Virginia Union (11-2) in overtime at Barco-Stevens Hall in Richmond, Va. Fairmont State controlled the pace and led for over 35 minutes of game time, but the Panthers pulled away in overtime to fend off the Fighting Falcons.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: No. 16 John Marshall makes statement, captures Chick-fil-A Classic title with 68-55 win over No. 7 Wheeler
Lexington, S.C. — No. 16 John Marshall (Richmond, Va.) captured the Chick-fil-A Classic title with a 68-55 victory Friday over No. 7 Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.). The Justices were paced by 23 points from North Carolina State commit Dennis Parker Jr., and 12 points and 18 rebounds from Jason Rivera.
voiceofmotown.com
Big News Coming to West Virginia Football Today?
Morgantown, West Virginia – Today at 3:33PM could be a huge turning point in the future of West Virginia football. That’s when former four star linebacker Amari Gainer announces his transfer commitment. Gainer, the active leader for the Florida State Seminoles with 210 career tackles, is set to decide between West Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama, who has made a late push for the talented linebacker.
tcnjathletics.com
Men's Basketball Defeated by No. 20 Mary Washington
LEXINGTON, Va. – The TCNJ men's basketball team continued an unforgiving recent slate with an 84-62 loss to No. 20 Mary Washington Thursday afternoon at the Washington and Lee Holiday Tournament. Danny Bodine, Anthony DiCaro, and Pat Higgins scored 10 points apiece to lead TCNJ, which also got nine...
voiceofmotown.com
Jalen Bridges is Exactly Who We Thought He Was
Morgantown, West Virginia – When Fairmont, West Virginia native Jalen Bridges left the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program following last season, he pointed fingers at virtually everyone and everything except himself for his mediocre performance with the team. He blamed the coaching. He blamed playing out of position. He...
Conditions weren't ideal, but WVU managed with 2023 class
Neal Brown will be West Virginia's football coach again in 2023, but it wasn't always so clear as a losing streak during the season and the dismissal of the athletic director clouded the future. That can be a big problem in recruiting. The Mountaineers chose to retain Brown and support him moving forward, and last week Brown added to the roster he'll have at his disposal when he announced the 2023 recruiting class. Included within was a number of players who will be expected to contribute on offense, defense and special teams as well as a selection of individuals who were the keys to the class itself.
Mother reacts after VCU apologizes for mistakenly sending acceptance emails to prospective students
On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the VCU Office of Admissions sent an invitation to its Spring Open House to people who applied for the Fall 2023 semester.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in West Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in West Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in West Virginia. GOLF’s other course...
Midlothian mother received master’s degree from VCU, accomplishing dream 30 years in the making
A Midlothian mother completed a dream 30 years in the making when she received her master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University this December, after tragedy cut her freshman year at the school short in 1990.
Stoney, city leaders release a wrap-up of Richmond’s most notable projects in 2022
This week, Mayor Levar Stoney and other Richmond leaders released an "end-of-the-year" video looking back at everything the City has accomplished in 2022. The list includes ambitious projects that are just starting to take shape, changes you might have already seen around town, and some issues that continue to be an uphill battle.
Cleveland Guardians have a big beef with this small Richmond business
The owner of a small Richmond business is facing major league legal pushback from the Cleveland Guardians baseball team.
‘Who’s going to be leading this place next month?’: Richmond groups voice support for acting police chief ahead of nationwide search
At the end of October, Acting Major Rick Edwards was promoted to Acting Chief to fill Smith's role in an interim capacity. But one local organization is calling for Edwards to take on the position more permanently.
Helping a devoted Eagle Scout honor Black veterans at historic cemetery
As part of his project to become an Eagle Scout, high school student Auggie Bryan has been working to help clean up and restore a historically Black cemetery in Richmond.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Why U.S. Leaders Are Taking Notice of Virginia’s Surprise BRT Success
Editor's note: this article originally appeared on Virginia Mercury and is republished with permission. Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to becoming one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
WAVERLY —The state of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas present last month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first seven years’ production for the plant, which is...
West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project
The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Driver shot on Interstate 85 in Virginia
A driver was shot on Interstate 85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County line just after midnight Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station
Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
Police searching for suspect in aggravated assault shooting near VCU campus
Police are currently searching for a suspect involved in a shooting in the area of Virginia Commonwealth University's MCV Campus.
Power restored for over 1,000 Dominion Energy customers in Chesterfield County
Some residents in the neighborhood of Brandermill in Chesterfield County are currently experiencing a power outage.
