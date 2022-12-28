Neal Brown will be West Virginia's football coach again in 2023, but it wasn't always so clear as a losing streak during the season and the dismissal of the athletic director clouded the future. That can be a big problem in recruiting. The Mountaineers chose to retain Brown and support him moving forward, and last week Brown added to the roster he'll have at his disposal when he announced the 2023 recruiting class. Included within was a number of players who will be expected to contribute on offense, defense and special teams as well as a selection of individuals who were the keys to the class itself.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO