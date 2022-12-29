MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — Tennessee will wear helmet and polo shirt decals in Friday night’s Capital One Orange Bowl to honor the memory of Mike Leach. Sixth-ranked Tennessee is scheduled to kickoff against seventh-ranked Clemson at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN, and the Vols will wear custom MIKE decals to honor the memory of Leach, the innovative and quirky former head coach at Mississippi State, Washington State and Texas Tech who passed away earlier this month. The 61-year-old died of "complications due to a heart condition,” according to an official statement from Mississippi State. Multiple outlets reported that Leach had suffered a serious cardiac event in Starkville and was transported to nearby Jackson, where he ultimately passed.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO