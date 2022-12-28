ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan struggles to figure out full-court press, falls to Ohio State

Michigan got out to one of its patented hot starts on Saturday in Columbus, when the Wolverines and Buckeyes met in a battle of two of the Big Ten's best teams. The Wolverines jumped out to a dominant 8-0 lead to open the game, but Ohio State was able to methodically overcome the early deficit to knock off the Wolverines.
