Arlington, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco

The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
Travel Journal: Good Morning, Arizona. The Frogs Have Arrived

It’s not that it was a hard trip. If anything as a Horned Frog fan inspired by the trip Max Duggan took from the sideline to the Heisman Trophy room, it was a calling. From the moment the text from That Airline Over East canceled our flights, we knew we were going.
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans

East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
Take a Trip Back in Time at This A-Frame Whataburger in Mesquite, Texas

Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950. Yes, 70 plus years of serving great burgers. One of the signatures of Whataburger has always been their A-frame buildings. Sadly, as Whataburger has progressed and modernized itself, those original buildings are slowly fading away. One of the last few of those original A-frame Whataburger stores can be found just a short drive from East Texas in Mesquite.
Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst

Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
Texas Bill Would Offer Tax Credits for Grocery Stores that Open in Food Deserts

Anga Sanders, who lives in the heart of South Oak Cliff, once shopped for groceries at an Albertsons at Lemmon and McKinney avenues, but the store closed years ago. The area where she lives, home to some 20,000 Dallas residents, is a food desert, meaning there are no healthy food options within a 5-mile radius. The Albertsons where Sanders shopped was about 13 miles away.
Push to Make Dallas Neighborhood Designated as Koreatown

There's a new push to bring more recognition to a neighborhood of Dallas known for being a hub of Korean American culture. Among those businesses along Royal Lane is 9Rabbits Bakery. Grace Koo, the Korean American owner of the 7-year-old business, says she knows the cultural history of the area goes back for years.
1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred.  Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.  
One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
A New Dragon in Town

Fury, the resident dragon in Southlake, TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye. There’s a new dragon in town – a majestic, gleaming one that goes by the name ‘Fury.’. Although Fury is a newcomer to Southlake, Texas, it’s destined to become a piece of historical significance that may outlive many of us. Created in 2021, Fury presides over Kimball Park, keeping a watchful eye on the 114 traffic that passes by just to the south.
Pearl C. Anderson Was Dallas’ Patron Saint

Earl Carina Anderson was born in Winn Parish, Louisiana, to a mixed-race mother who was a midwife and a White physician father. She was raised by her grandmother, Nellie Stringer, and worked on the family’s cotton and peanut farm as a child in a heavily segregated rural Louisiana. With...
