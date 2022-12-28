Read full article on original website
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial CairnsTrisha FayeKeller, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco
The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Travel Journal: Good Morning, Arizona. The Frogs Have Arrived
It’s not that it was a hard trip. If anything as a Horned Frog fan inspired by the trip Max Duggan took from the sideline to the Heisman Trophy room, it was a calling. From the moment the text from That Airline Over East canceled our flights, we knew we were going.
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
Best of 2022: Ebb & Flow, Whistle Britches and more dining features from Plano
Ebb & Flow's The Brunch Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs was featured in the Plano edition of Community Impact in May. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) The following is a roundup of all dining features that appeared in the Plano edition of Community Impact in 2022. January. After working in the restaurant...
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
Take a Trip Back in Time at This A-Frame Whataburger in Mesquite, Texas
Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950. Yes, 70 plus years of serving great burgers. One of the signatures of Whataburger has always been their A-frame buildings. Sadly, as Whataburger has progressed and modernized itself, those original buildings are slowly fading away. One of the last few of those original A-frame Whataburger stores can be found just a short drive from East Texas in Mesquite.
Dallas shop ranked among the best chocolate shops in the US: report
Have you ever wondered where you can find the best sweets in your area or even your country? Well, first things first, (as long as you're not allergic) you need to start with chocolate.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens First Texas Location
Family-Style Pizza Chain Begins Growing Throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Area
Thrifting in North Texas! This Dallas vintage shop has jewelry worn by Marilyn Monroe herself
Everybody loves a good deal, and one of the best ways to get quality products on a budget is secondhand.
Alliance Next Home for Son of a Butcher
You can grab an elevated slider or two at this restaurant concept.
Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst
Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
Texas Bill Would Offer Tax Credits for Grocery Stores that Open in Food Deserts
Anga Sanders, who lives in the heart of South Oak Cliff, once shopped for groceries at an Albertsons at Lemmon and McKinney avenues, but the store closed years ago. The area where she lives, home to some 20,000 Dallas residents, is a food desert, meaning there are no healthy food options within a 5-mile radius. The Albertsons where Sanders shopped was about 13 miles away.
Push to Make Dallas Neighborhood Designated as Koreatown
There's a new push to bring more recognition to a neighborhood of Dallas known for being a hub of Korean American culture. Among those businesses along Royal Lane is 9Rabbits Bakery. Grace Koo, the Korean American owner of the 7-year-old business, says she knows the cultural history of the area goes back for years.
1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred. Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.
One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
Texas men arrested for allegedly stealing baby Jesus from Fort Worth nativity
Two Texas men have been arrested for an alleged baby Jesus theft from a nativity scene at church in Fort Worth, police said.
A New Dragon in Town
Fury, the resident dragon in Southlake, TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye. There’s a new dragon in town – a majestic, gleaming one that goes by the name ‘Fury.’. Although Fury is a newcomer to Southlake, Texas, it’s destined to become a piece of historical significance that may outlive many of us. Created in 2021, Fury presides over Kimball Park, keeping a watchful eye on the 114 traffic that passes by just to the south.
Pearl C. Anderson Was Dallas’ Patron Saint
Earl Carina Anderson was born in Winn Parish, Louisiana, to a mixed-race mother who was a midwife and a White physician father. She was raised by her grandmother, Nellie Stringer, and worked on the family’s cotton and peanut farm as a child in a heavily segregated rural Louisiana. With...
