ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Man Dead, Another Hurt by Hit-And-Run Driver in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A man pushing another man in a wheelchair has been killed after both were struck by a hit-and-run driver on Chicago's far South Side. A white SUV hit the men about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. The 56-year-old man in the wheelchair was taken to a...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy