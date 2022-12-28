Ashanti Is Pretty In Pink For The Holidays

Ashanti never misses an opportunity to show up stylishly. The Grammy-award-winning singer stopped by Great Jones Distillery in a sexy get-up that has our tongues wagging.

Clad in a pink Daniel’s Leather jacket, Commando vegan leather pants, and pink Jennifer Le thigh-high boots, Ashanti struck a sassy pose. She accessorized with a black lace bra, large diamond hoop earrings, and a Gucci belt. She took the entire look to the next level with her hair styled in a deep side part and a beauty beat that featured a pop of bright pink around the eyes and nude lips lined with dark liner.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)

She captured her photos, “Pink Nights in NY with @greatjonesdistillingco ”

The actress and author graced us with another carousel of photos from the evening.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)

Stop playing with her! Ashanti is the queen of serving fun fashion moments. Her style has always been sexy, but the 42-year-old has stepped it up a notch over the years. She oozes a casual femininity mixed with a confident glow, and we’re obsessed – and taking notes.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Ashanti’s pretty in pink ensemble?

DON’T MISS…

8 Festive Celebrity-Inspired Holiday Hairstyles

Ashanti Is A Golden Goddess In This Metallic Gold Pantsuit By Alexander McQueen

The Fashion Credits: Ashanti Serves Curves In Michael Costello On Our InterludesLIVE Cover

Billy Porter Talks Co-Hosting ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023,’ NYE Fashion Trends, And His Self-Care Routine