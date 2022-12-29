Read full article on original website
Related
Epicurious
Turmeric Black Pepper Tempeh
This quick glazed tempeh with fresh herbs is delicious over rice with shallots, but you can also tuck it into lettuce cups or serve with rice noodles if you prefer. The glaze is also good on ground chicken, cubed chicken thighs, or tofu. For crunch, consider topping with fried shallots or fried garlic, sprouts, peanuts, or cashews.
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
I Made Ina Garten’s Chicken Soup, and It’s Comfort Food for the Soul
If there’s one thing we can all learn from Ina Garten, it’s that quality ingredients really do make a difference. While she always reminds us that store-bought is fine, her elevated versions of simple, homemade cooking have proved time and again that occasionally splurging on a few special ingredients (rather than generic versions) is worth the time and investment.
Parmesan Chicken Pasta
Chicken recipes can get so boring. I'm always looking for a recipes that are different and this Italian Inspired recipe checks all the boxes! You'll fall in love with the flavors in this Chicken. It has yummy bacon, spinach, and tomatoes all tossed in a parmesan garlic cream sauce. My mouth is watering right now just thinking of this amazing pasta dish. This is comfort food at it's absolute best. It seriously doesn't get much better than this dish. If you're a pasta lover, you're going to have this on a permanent rotation in your home. The cream sauce absorbs all the delicious flavors from the ingredients in this pasta dish. This chicken and bacon pasta recipe is easy to make and uses basic ingredients.
Thai Basil Chicken Recipe
If you're in the mood for a Thai-inspired dish, this Thai basil chicken should do the trick. All you need are a handful of ingredients, about 20 minutes to make the dish, and you can enjoy this hearty and delicious dish. The basil flavor is tasty without being overwhelming, and balances well with the sauces in the meal. Recipe developer Eric Ngo of Frenchie the Toast came up with this simple recipe for Thai basil chicken recipe. "It super quick and easy to make, and it's so flavorful," Ngo says.
thecountrycook.net
Easy Ham and Cheese Stromboli
Ham and cheese gets a fun twist with this Ham and Cheese Stromboli! An easy recipe that only requires a handful of ingredients and is perfect for leftover ham!. Got leftover ham? This easy Ham and Cheese Stromboli recipe works perfectly using that delicious holiday ham. You only need a few ingredients to make this tasty dinner or lunch meal! Of course, you don't have to wait for a holiday to make this. You can use deli ham and your favorite cheeses for the perfect weeknight meal!
Delish
Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
We all love classic buffalo wings on game day, but sometimes we crave something a little bit more creative than the staple app, with the same buffalo flavors we know and love. Enter: Buffalo chicken meatballs. Ground chicken is formed into meatballs with breadcrumbs and plenty of seasoning, before being drenched in the signature hot buffalo sauce (we even added crumbled blue cheese to ours for a little extra oomph 😎). Ready in 30 minutes, these meatballs are a flavor-packed app you can have ready in no time, so you don't have to miss any of the big game.
The Daily South
Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche
This simple Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche is tender and custardy; the pie crust is flaky and crisp. In short, all elements of this easy recipe are precisely what you want and hope for in a classic quiche. To boost the flavor, you get an oniony flavor from chopped scallions and cheesy savoriness from the Cheddar.
12tomatoes.com
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
Comments / 0