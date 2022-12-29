Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For most Android users, Google Contacts is a vital app that safely keeps all the important details about hundreds of colleagues and friends, both from Gmail and their phone. While the Android app gets the basics right, with options to merge or group contacts and favorites, it has so far lacked a more personalized view. Google is changing that by adding a new tab to the Contacts app for Android, making it easier to get in touch with the people you frequently contact.

4 DAYS AGO