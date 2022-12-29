ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Stormy holiday weekend; Travel could be difficult

The last storm of the year is expected to bring significant mountain snow!. Moisture streaming across the area through the weekend will bring widespread precipitation and make holiday travel difficult. After a snowy start in the morning, precipitation will transition to rain in most valleys as it warms up later today. Rain will linger in the valleys this weekend, while heavy snow will continue in the mountains. There could be 1 to 3 feet in the mountains, with up to 4 or 5 feet possible in the Cottonwoods! The Park City area could get up to 2 feet!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Another snowy day; Getting a break tomorrow

A slow-moving storm will keep rain and snow showers going today. As it has gotten colder, snow will be more likely in the valleys than it was yesterday. An inch or so will be possible in the valleys, with another several inches possible up in the mountains. After a break...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Winter Storm Advisory For Wasatch Back Friday Morning

WASATCH BACK, Utah-The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Back from 5:00 am Friday-5:00 am Monday January 2. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible. Locally, higher amounts are possible in the Park City area although Heber City and Wasatch County are included in the advisory as well.
HEBER CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Trees blow over in windy, rainy weather along Wasatch Front

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — A large tree that blew over in Salt Lake County was one of multiple as rain and winds blew through the Wasatch Front on Tuesday. One tree that fell in Cottonwood Heights partially obstructed the road in a residential neighborhood. Another tree that fell...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ski Utah announces this season’s best powder day yet

SALT LAKE CITY — This ski season has seen frigid temperatures and plenty of snow. However, something is in the mix to lessen snow densities, making for the perfect powder day. Ski Utah is calling it a Powder Alert. A Powder Alert means there is 80% forecaster confidence in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Remember to Shovel the Snow, It's the Law!

If you're tired of those song lyrics—"The weather outside is frightful"—sorry, there's more snow coming. And let's all pray for more, more and more to break that drought!. In the meantime, are you a good property owner who shovels your sidewalks as soon as the snow lets up? Or are you a lazy one who just lets people trudge through your snow and ice to get to where they're going?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

KSL+: The last-minute efforts to save the homeless

SALT LAKE CITY — In mid-December, temperatures dropped dramatically in Salt Lake City launching an effort to save the homeless. Five homeless people died on the streets over a period of roughly five days of freezing conditions. Shelters filled up and several organizations came together to help save lives....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays

18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

As St. George grows, where will its water come from?

Stunning red rock terrain, warm weather, and low housing prices are drawing thousands of remote workers and retirees to St. George, making the southwest Utah city among the fastest-growing metro areas in the nation. The greater Washington County population of 180,000 is now poised to more than double by 2050.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

