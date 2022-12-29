Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The HolidaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho RestaurantS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake CityBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Stormy holiday weekend; Travel could be difficult
The last storm of the year is expected to bring significant mountain snow!. Moisture streaming across the area through the weekend will bring widespread precipitation and make holiday travel difficult. After a snowy start in the morning, precipitation will transition to rain in most valleys as it warms up later today. Rain will linger in the valleys this weekend, while heavy snow will continue in the mountains. There could be 1 to 3 feet in the mountains, with up to 4 or 5 feet possible in the Cottonwoods! The Park City area could get up to 2 feet!
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Another snowy day; Getting a break tomorrow
A slow-moving storm will keep rain and snow showers going today. As it has gotten colder, snow will be more likely in the valleys than it was yesterday. An inch or so will be possible in the valleys, with another several inches possible up in the mountains. After a break...
hebervalleyradio.com
Winter Storm Advisory For Wasatch Back Friday Morning
WASATCH BACK, Utah-The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Back from 5:00 am Friday-5:00 am Monday January 2. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible. Locally, higher amounts are possible in the Park City area although Heber City and Wasatch County are included in the advisory as well.
ksl.com
UDOT to close Little Cottonwood overnight as avalanche danger rises
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Avalanche danger is expected to rise as the snow falls in the mountains, and Utah's road officials are shutting down Little Cottonwood Canyon overnight because of it. At 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the canyon will close to traffic as the Utah Department of Transportation does avalanche...
kjzz.com
Trees blow over in windy, rainy weather along Wasatch Front
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — A large tree that blew over in Salt Lake County was one of multiple as rain and winds blew through the Wasatch Front on Tuesday. One tree that fell in Cottonwood Heights partially obstructed the road in a residential neighborhood. Another tree that fell...
kslnewsradio.com
Ski Utah announces this season’s best powder day yet
SALT LAKE CITY — This ski season has seen frigid temperatures and plenty of snow. However, something is in the mix to lessen snow densities, making for the perfect powder day. Ski Utah is calling it a Powder Alert. A Powder Alert means there is 80% forecaster confidence in...
cityweekly.net
Remember to Shovel the Snow, It's the Law!
If you're tired of those song lyrics—"The weather outside is frightful"—sorry, there's more snow coming. And let's all pray for more, more and more to break that drought!. In the meantime, are you a good property owner who shovels your sidewalks as soon as the snow lets up? Or are you a lazy one who just lets people trudge through your snow and ice to get to where they're going?
ksl.com
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
Deer Valley Resort is sold out of lift tickets for Wednesday, parking at capacity
PARK CITY, Utah — The last week of December is a known pinch point for locals as the busiest ski week of the year. That continues to hold true as […]
kmyu.tv
Power pole fires forced thousands of Utahns in multiple cities into dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Electrical power pole fires sprang up in areas across the Wasatch Front putting people in the dark for hours on Tuesday night. Outages were reported in certain parts of Layton to Salt Lake and several power poles needed to be replaced. One utility worker...
UDOT closes Provo Canyon backcountry, and will intermittently close U.S. Highway 189
UTAH — The Provo Canyon backcountry area along the north and south of U.S. Highway 189 was closed by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) today at 10 a.m., and […]
ABC 4
Salt Lake City bakeries to close, more victims of historic inflation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Ten dollars a doughnut? The Big O Doughnuts shop in Salt Lake City says that’s the price they would need to charge to stay in business. 2022’s runaway inflation continues to mount up casualties. “The math just doesn’t add up, everything is...
KSLTV
KSL+: The last-minute efforts to save the homeless
SALT LAKE CITY — In mid-December, temperatures dropped dramatically in Salt Lake City launching an effort to save the homeless. Five homeless people died on the streets over a period of roughly five days of freezing conditions. Shelters filled up and several organizations came together to help save lives....
kjzz.com
Nearly 2000 customers left without power after several pole fires across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting hundreds of customers Tuesday evening across several parts of Utah after multiple pole fires were reported in the areas. At approximately 5 p.m., officials with Rocky Mountain Power tweeted they were aware of power outages impacting customers...
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays
18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
kjzz.com
UHP: Road deaths dropped to zero during 2022 Christmas; reckless speeders almost triple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol on Thursday released its highway statistics for the days before and after Christmas this year, with four days of information on how many people were pulled over for speeding, how many were cited for not wearing seat belts, and how many people died on Utah's roadways.
Crash leaves 1 dead, several injured on Mountain View Corridor
A three-vehicle crash on a West Valley City freeway leaves one person dead with several individuals injured.
utahbusiness.com
As St. George grows, where will its water come from?
Stunning red rock terrain, warm weather, and low housing prices are drawing thousands of remote workers and retirees to St. George, making the southwest Utah city among the fastest-growing metro areas in the nation. The greater Washington County population of 180,000 is now poised to more than double by 2050.
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
‘An absolute nightmare:’ Southwest flyers left stranded for days in Salt Lake City over Christmas
A day after Christmas, Salt Lake City International Airport remains as chaotic and crowded as ever, overflowing with beleaguered and irate travelers.
Comments / 0