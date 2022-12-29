The last storm of the year is expected to bring significant mountain snow!. Moisture streaming across the area through the weekend will bring widespread precipitation and make holiday travel difficult. After a snowy start in the morning, precipitation will transition to rain in most valleys as it warms up later today. Rain will linger in the valleys this weekend, while heavy snow will continue in the mountains. There could be 1 to 3 feet in the mountains, with up to 4 or 5 feet possible in the Cottonwoods! The Park City area could get up to 2 feet!

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 23 HOURS AGO