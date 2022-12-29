Read full article on original website
Jeff Carter Is Becoming a Real Problem for the Penguins
Jeff Carter had a great start with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but things have gone south.
Jaromir Jagr forced to lace up skates again has 5 points in 5 games…at 50
Jaromir Jagr won his first Stanley Cup as a rookie with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1990-91 season. It’s now nearly 2023 and Jagr is STILL playing hockey.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PLAY FOR EACH OTHER'
After scoring the game winning goal in Seattle, Jonathan Huberdeau reflects on the win over the Kraken. "Yeah, especially after a tough loss here, going there obviously we knew it was going to be hard, but we stuck with it. Showed some character in the third period and found a way to win. We needed that it was huge, to get ahead in the standings as well."
The absurd numbers behind Oilers star Connor McDavid’s 16-gamepoint streak
Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.
NHL Odds: Flyers vs. Sharks prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Philadelphia Flyers will make the long flight to the other side of the country to do war with the San Jose Sharks in what should be an intriguing showdown. It is about that time to take an exclusive glimpse at our NHL odds series where our Flyers-Sharks prediction and pick will be made.
NHL
3 things learned at Day 2 of World Juniors
Czechia goalie has two assists in win; Finland rebounds against Slovakia; Sweden seeks discipline. Wednesday is the third day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Finland 5, Slovakia 2. Sweden 1,...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Dec. 30
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens held practice at Capital One Arena on Friday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St- Louis during the skate:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 68 - Mike Hoffman 71 - Jake Evans 17...
NHL
SEA-ING IS BELIEVING
SEATTLE - There must be something in the coffee. Whatever the flavour, it's fair to say that being a stone's throw from the world-famous Pike Place Market has allowed the Flames to consistently brew up something special in the Emerald City. They're now a perfect three-and-oh all time at Seattle's...
NHL
MTL@TBL: What you need to know
TAMPA - After a quick holiday break, the Canadiens (15-16-3) are back in action against the Lightning (20-11-1) at Amalie Arena on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know heading into tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens embark on the second leg of their seven-game road trip with stops in Tampa,...
Yardbarker
Sheldon Keefe, Maple Leafs organization fined for actions before and during Tuesday’s game in St. Louis
The National Hockey League has fined both the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and head coach Sheldon Keefe for their actions before and during Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues. Keefe was fined $25,000 for “demeaning conduct” he directed at the officials during the game at Enterprise Center, which...
NHL
Schmaltz Continues Stellar Play Alongside Keller and Boyd
Forward has 16 points in 18 games since returning to Arizona's lineup this season. Nick Schmaltz is on the hunt. The 26-year-old forward is coming off a career-best 59 points in 63 games last season, and though he missed a little time this season after sustaining an injury in the first game of the year, he picked up right where he left off upon his return.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs
COLORADO AVALANCHE (19-12-3) VS TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (22-8-6) 5 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche return back to action as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. MT on Altitude. LAST TIME OUT. The Avs look to get...
NHL
'FIGHT THE REST OF THE WAY'
With the playoff race already heating up, the Flames know how crucial every game is from this point forward. Between the travel, jam-packed schedule and mandatory rest days, mid-season practice time comes at a premium in this league. Guess you better make the most of it!. "Yeah, that was a...
NHL
WJC RECAP - 29.12.22
Topi Ronni, William Stromgren pick up wins on Thursday. Flames prospects Topi Ronni and William Stromgren picked up wins with Finland and Sweden on Thursday at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Finland 3, Latvia 0. Ronni and Finland picked up their second win of the tournament on Thursday, shutting...
NHL
Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for violating collective bargaining agreement
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it has fined the Toronto Maple Leafs' organization $100,000 for the team's travel to St. Louis on Dec. 26, 2022. This team activity was in violation of Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association.
NHL
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers
2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
NHL
Situation Room Initiated Challenge: DAL @ MIN - 19:13 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned. No goal Minnesota. Explanation: Video review determined that Minnesota's Frederick Gaudreau preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Samuel Walker's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
Video Review: NYR @ TBL - 4:49 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Tampa Bay. Explanation: Video review determined Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel used his hand to grab and propel the puck, which caused the puck to illegally enter the New York net. According to Rule 67.6, "A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck with his hand into the net. A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck and it is deflected into the net off any player, goalkeeper or official."
NHL
Recap: Canes Set New Franchise Record With 10th Consecutive Win
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes set a new franchise record Friday, winning a 10th consecutive game by beating the Florida Panthers, 4-0. The Story. With Florida traveling to Raleigh after having beaten Montreal last night 7-2, it was evident in the early stages that the Canes' energy was the difference.
NHL
Predators Recall Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL)
Predators Begin Back-To-Back Set Out West Tomorrow Night Against Anaheim. Nashville, Tenn. (December 29, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL). McKeown, 26 (1/20/96), previously appeared in three games for Nashville from Dec....
