3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Seahawks' Pete Carroll: 'Luckiest Thing to Ever Happen' to Jets Coach Robert Saleh
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh has a chance to get a crucial late-season win against Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, the guy who gave him a career-defining opportunity.
Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett playing vs Jets with 10 screws, plate in his hand. Abe Lucas out
Lockett plays 13 days after surgery to repair his broken left hand. Stone Forsythe makes his 1st career start, for out Abe Lucas.
Browns RT Jack Conklin questionable to return with to ankle injury
Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury suffered during their game against the Washington Commanders.
WATCH: A.J. Brown scores on Eagles' longest offensive play of 2022
Brown’s 68-yard catch earlier this season had been the Eagles’ longest play of the year…until he reeled off a 78-yard catch and run for a TD in the third quarter Sunday.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lions LB James Houston IV Becomes "The Problem" for Bears QB Justin Fields, Add More Sacks
James Houston is terrorizing Bears quarterback and added more sacks to his phenomenal start.
Robert Griffin III left ESPN's College Football Playoff semifinals broadcast because his wife was in labor, but it turned out to be a false alarm
Robert Griffin III left a live ESPN broadcast because his pregnant wife called him. He flew four hours to her, but his wife didn't give birth.
National Championship Ticket Information
After the conclusion of this weekend's games, the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off for the college football playoff trophy in the national title game on Jan. 9. These two teams last faced each other back in 2016 in the Liberty Bowl during Kirby Smart's first year as the ...
FanDuel Ohio: Everything you should know ahead of launch day
There is still time to claim the pre-registration bonus on FanDuel Ohio. Follow our links to activate this offer today before in expires in 2023. Bettors who sign up now for FanDuel Ohio will gain $100 in bets credits. You can use these credits to start wagering on January 1st with house money. Plus, you will get three months of NBA Laegue Pass for free.
