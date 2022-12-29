Read full article on original website
One Year Has Passed Since Marshall Fire Started in Colorado
One year has passed since the Marshall Fire happened in Boulder County, Colorado. The Marshall Fire started on December 30, 2021, and was declared fully contained on January 3, 2022. The wildfire burned 6,026 acres of land, destroying more than 1,000 homes, and quickly became the most destructive fire in...
21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year
2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
11 Colorado Ghost Towns that are Shells of their Former Selves
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history, you'll find countless abandoned ghost towns across the state that are shells of their former selves. Many of these ghost towns were once booming mining towns that either went away when the mines dried up, were evacuated because of contamination, or some other factor caused them to be completely abandoned.
What Are Tuberculosis Huts and Why Did Colorado Have Them?
Colorado has a lot of history, but one massive page out of the history books isn't as well known as others, and that is the state's history of tuberculosis treatment. Prior to penicillin, tuberculosis patients flocked to Colorado for numerous reasons and often lived in what were known as tuberculosis huts.
Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado
Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
Arizona to Colorado: The Tale of the Traveling Tree Lizard
An ornate tree lizard had quite the adventure recently, after accidentally hitching a ride from Arizona to Colorado in a traveler's suitcase. According to the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center, an individual discovered the stowaway lizard in their luggage soon after returning home from a trip. The person had been in Arizona where they were celebrating Christmas.
New law could spike egg costs amid shortage
DENVER — The executive director of Colorado Egg Producers says customers at the grocery store will likely see some sort of increase in the price of eggs, relating to a new law that begins Sunday, that will move Colorado towards 100% ‘cage free’ eggs. On January 1,...
Three Mountain Lions Creep Through Colorado Backyard in Spooky Clip: VIDEO
A Colorado Springs resident caught something quite spectacular on a security camera recently. The video clip shows three mountain lions lurking around the home in the dark of night. It’s a moment caught on camera that is both fascinating and frightening all at once. There is no doubt that the brief security cam clip is certainly one that makes us wonder what might be lurking in the dark at any given moment!
Colorado county a top US spot for 'second homes'
According to Madison Trust Company, there's one part of Colorado where nearly a quarter of all homes are considered 'second homes' – not rented vacation homes, but homes that are purchased for the part-time enjoyment of the owner. Home to 16,898 'second homes' per 2021 US Census data, the...
Can you legally 'scatter ashes' in Colorado?
Following a loved one's death, one common tradition is to scatter ashes of the cremated individual in a beautiful place. Given the stunning nature of the Colorado landscape, it's no surprise that many people wish to have their ashes scattered in the Centennial State. If this is something you're considering,...
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
'Surprise' snowstorm drops 17 inches on Colorado mountain pass
Deeper totals were somewhat of a surprise in Colorado last night, as double-digit totals landed in the west and in the Denver foothills. Despite the slick conditions on roadways, travel seems to be relatively uninterrupted around the state. Granted, that could change at any moment. Here's a look at snow...
Local liquor stores prepare for 2023 hit as wine land in corporate retailers
Just a few years after Colorado voters passed a measure to allow grocery and convenience stores to sell beer, liquor stores across the state are bracing for the next hit as wine will be allowed on shelves under the same malt beverage license starting in January. Several local liquor store...
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
Colorado 'Blizzard' Chaos as Snow Storm Causes Multiple Car Crashes
"The traffic is so bad on I-70 in Colorado that people are taking their dogs for walks on the highway," said one traveler.
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
MAP: Here's what parts of Colorado have the most (and least) snow compared to norm
Colorado's snowpack is currently hovering around the 30-year to-date median, at 106 percent of the norm as of December 29. That being said, this statewide number hides the fact that some areas are really lagging behind in their typical snowpack for this time of the year. Let's start with the...
Colorado works to add services for its fastest-growing demographic: 65 and up
Colorado is second only to Alaska in the U.S. for the quickest growing 65+ population. Over the past decade, the group has grown by more than 317,000 in Colorado.
