Illinois State

WCIA

Rainfall Totals from 12/29-12/31

Here is a list of rainfall totals from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night. We had two big rounds of rain from the most recent storm move through the Plains and Great Lakes this week. It left heavy snow in the north and severe storms to the south. We in Central Illinois only saw rain and little bit of wintry flakes.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager

Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
ILLINOIS STATE
99.5 WKDQ

These 15 Tiny Towns in Illinois Defiantly Have Small Town Charm

Illinois has some of the best cities in the world in my opinion, but if your looking for that small-town charm there are plenty of towns that provide that feeling. Coming from New York and moving to a small town of 2,500 people I know the feeling of culture shock from moving from a city to a small town. However, there are advantages to living in a small town, you know your neighbors, small school districts mean more one-on-one time with teachers and students, and silence at night. I have to admit, that last one took me a while to get used to. Listening to crickets over police car sirens was a BIG difference for me.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2now.com

Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police

Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Suspicious package found at south St. Louis County …. St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Metropolitan...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
PEORIA, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Who are they? IL children reported missing as of December 30

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Kaia Scott (IL) Kaia Scott, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/22/2022. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Recent nursing school graduates get stuck in limbo waiting for licenses in Illinois

NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- From COVID-19 to the flu and RSV, the health care industry is strained. Combine that with a critical shortage of health care workers – and we've learned it can take some nurses months to get their license here in Illinois.    CBS 2's Sara Machi found some people Thursday who are just stuck in limbo. When you finally land the job you want, it feels like you've passed a final hurdle. That was exactly what recent nursing school graduate Shamelva Diggs thought had happened. But now, Diggs has been in a holding pattern for...
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

97X

