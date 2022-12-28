Read full article on original website
Related
Think You Can Handle One of the Most Dangerous Hikes in Illinois?
There are leisure hikes, sightseeing hikes and hikes you go on for a little bit of exercise. This twelve-mile hike is none of those. It's not for the beginner. One of the most dangerous hiking trails in Illinois. If you've never done much hiking, this hike is not for you......
WCIA
Rainfall Totals from 12/29-12/31
Here is a list of rainfall totals from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night. We had two big rounds of rain from the most recent storm move through the Plains and Great Lakes this week. It left heavy snow in the north and severe storms to the south. We in Central Illinois only saw rain and little bit of wintry flakes.
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
Internet outages cause separation during the holidays in Central Illinois
The winter storm was tough for many people across the country. Pipes burst, people were stuck in their homes, videos went viral across the internet of cars sliding around and people in Central Illinois lost their internet.
These 15 Tiny Towns in Illinois Defiantly Have Small Town Charm
Illinois has some of the best cities in the world in my opinion, but if your looking for that small-town charm there are plenty of towns that provide that feeling. Coming from New York and moving to a small town of 2,500 people I know the feeling of culture shock from moving from a city to a small town. However, there are advantages to living in a small town, you know your neighbors, small school districts mean more one-on-one time with teachers and students, and silence at night. I have to admit, that last one took me a while to get used to. Listening to crickets over police car sirens was a BIG difference for me.
Illinois Lottery Player Wins Massive Prize to Ring in 2023
One Illinois lottery player will be ringing in 2023 with some added excitement. The Illinois Lottery announced a Chicago woman won the biggest Fast Play jackpot in the iLottery ever. The $923,796 prize was won with Twenty 20s, a "$20 progressive Fast Play game." The jackpot starts at $50,000 and...
One Illinois City Named Among The Top 25 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
FOX2now.com
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Suspicious package found at south St. Louis County …. St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Metropolitan...
A massive payday for iLottery winner on Fast Play Twenty 20s
An Illinois iLottery player will end 2022 with a massive payday – $923,796 to be exact. Sharon, from Chicago, won the biggest Fast Play jackpot ever with Twenty 20s. Twenty 20s is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.
It's official: New Illinois law for 2023 reminds us to appreciate sweet corn
HB 5254 establishes Sweet Corn Appreciation Day for August 1st. (Read on to find a corn-freezing recipe at the bottom.) There's no question Illinois produces some of the best sweet corn in the world. You can find it in abundance at roadside stands and local farms all around the state in late summer.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
Stop, Bruh! It’s Illegal to Throw Away These Six Things in Illinois
As we start De-Christmasing our homes (yep, made that term up) there are a few things that cannot be tossed to the curb with the wrapping paper. Here are six things that are illegal to throw away in Illinois! ILLINOISGOV. It's time to get out of Christmas mode and prepare...
CBS News
Crew arrested in connection to burglaries across multiple Illinois counties
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people are charged including two teens in connection with burglaries in multiple counties, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli announced Friday. Al Miller, 35, along with two boys, 16 and 17, all from Chicago, was identified as the burglars. Detectives say...
chicagostarmedia.com
Who are they? IL children reported missing as of December 30
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Kaia Scott (IL) Kaia Scott, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/22/2022. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE...
54 Illinois Counties at an Elevated COVID-19 Community Level as Cases Drop
As holiday celebrations wrap up across the state and country, cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have substantially dropped since last week's reporting according to the CDC, although a drop in testing over the holidays may have played a factor. All counties in the Chicago area are at a "medium" COVID-19...
Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
Recent nursing school graduates get stuck in limbo waiting for licenses in Illinois
NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- From COVID-19 to the flu and RSV, the health care industry is strained. Combine that with a critical shortage of health care workers – and we've learned it can take some nurses months to get their license here in Illinois. CBS 2's Sara Machi found some people Thursday who are just stuck in limbo. When you finally land the job you want, it feels like you've passed a final hurdle. That was exactly what recent nursing school graduate Shamelva Diggs thought had happened. But now, Diggs has been in a holding pattern for...
1 Illinois Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Town Names in US
Checking a map for a road trip and stumbling over a town name? That's ok, it apparently happens a lot...Even close to home. One Illinois town made a list of most mispronounced town names in the US. BL. What's funny is that these town names that we can't pronounce, comes...
97X
Davenport, IA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0