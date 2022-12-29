Read full article on original website
Related
Burger King Menu Adds the 'Winter Whopper'
While ordering a burger may not be the first thing on many people's minds during the holiday season with so many festive cookies and cakes to contend with, there is a lot to keep up with at this time of year (Gifts! Parties! Shopping!) But with a third of Americans...
The Crawfish Boxes
Retired Area 51 Employee Gets Drunk in Vegas and Tells the Truth
After getting crunk in Las Vegas, a retired Area 51 employee makes some startling admissions. How long do you think it’ll be until he ‘mysteriously’ disappears?. If you needed any further proof about the shady practices at the world’s most infamous facility where alien technology is developed and tested, you’ve got it. Just listen to this story coming from a retired Area 51 employee who got too drunk for his own safety and started spilling some highly-sensitive beans.
McDonald's Menu Adds an Unusual Item (a New Kind of Sandwich)
McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report, at least in the U.S., tends to play it very safe with its menu and limited-time offers. Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King endlessly releases new, often super-weird, versions of its iconic Whopper and pioneered Chicken Fries, Satisfries, and the unique Mac n' Cheetos, McDonald's tends to stay basic.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Hilarious Standoff with Plastic Dinosaur Is Totally Classic
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Dogs and toys have always had an interesting relationship, to say the least. While some plushies and balls pass the vibe check, other toys--like this plastic dinosaur--most certainly do not. We think it's safe to say that Coffee the Jack Russell Terrier was not a fan!
'Am I Still a Dog?'—Internet Obsessed With Golden Retriever's Post-Nap Face
"What a sweet face and he's sooo floofy! I want to hug him!" said one commenter on the viral image.
pethelpful.com
Rottweiler's Pure Joy Over Playing in Swimming Pool Is Simply the Best
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @Megatronliv is basically the best dog sitter ever for this hilarious video she uploaded while babysitting some beautiful Rottweilers. When you have someone care for your kids, human or fur babies, you want them to be well-cared for, have fun, and completely exhausted by the time you come home! Mission accomplished!
1491: The Untold Story of the America Before Columbus
To understand what has become known as the United States, we are often reliant upon European observations. When confronted with stories like this, historians have long wondered just how many people lived in America during contact.
Japanese sci-fi thriller Alice in Borderland just set a Netflix record
Alice in Borderland — the Netflix sci-fi series based on a graphic novel by Haro Aso — has just set a new record with the debut of its 8-episode second season. It’s set several records, actually. For starters, this Netflix release about two characters chasing the mystery...
pethelpful.com
Beautiful German Shepherd Falls in Love with His Precious Stuffed Twin
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Santa had so many good dogs and cats on his nice list this year and so many of these adorable pets got exactly what they wanted for Christmas! One of the bestest boys is a beautiful German Shepherd that belongs to TikTok account holder @Rockyivanov who got a present he fell madly in love with.
12tomatoes.com
This Classic Roman Breakfast Is Your Next Need To Bake Treat
In England breakfast is savory, in France it’s almost neutral with a buttery but slightly sweet bread, and in Italy? Well it definitely depends on the city, but when in Rome breakfast looks pretty much like a dessert. Here this whipped cream filled bread, called maritozzi, is an addictive breakfast you’ve been missing out on.
Leveled-Up Fish and Chips Turns a Basic Meal Into Something Luxurious
We’ve never seen Fish and Chips look this delicious.
12 Unlucky Foods & THINGS To Avoid On New Year’s
Whether or not you’re into superstition, we think New Year’s is a great time to have some fun with centuries-old traditions purported to bring luck, wealth, and prosperity into your life.
Why You Should Always Keep a Bowl of Vinegar Next to Your Stove
With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
pethelpful.com
'Chick-fil-A' Worker's Reaction to Seeing Her Favorite Dog Breed Is Too Sweet
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Going to work is never fun. The hours seem as if they drag on forever. You’re counting down the minutes until you get to go home. The only thing that can make the day better is, like most everything else, a dog.
Johnny Di Francesco: Founder of 400 Gradi reveals his secrets for perfect pizza
The chef created the Neapolitan pizza in 400 Gradi, which has been deemed the sixth best pizza in the world
12tomatoes.com
Do You Live In An Ingredient Household Or A Ready-Made Household?
We all tend to be the type of people that result from our upbringing. It’s something that sticks with us, regardless of what part of our upbringing we are considering. One of the interesting things that took place in many homes was the food that was consumed. Sometimes it...
How To Air Fry Frozen Shrimp For A Quick And Easy Protein
The air fryer continues to earn its reputation as a must-have kitchen appliance: Did you know you can just toss frozen shrimp in the fryer basket and they’ll be ready to eat in just a few minutes?. Yup. According to Lifehacker, it only takes the press of a few...
Comments / 0